McGREGOR — Teague started hot and finished nicely, holding off McGregor, 42-21, on Friday night at Bulldog Stadium.
Teague (3-4 overall, 1-2 District 9-3A Div. I) scored on its first two drives and held McGregor scoreless for the first quarter. The Lions were able to control the clock with a dominant rushing attack, led by junior Nemier Herod along with senior running back Ty Abram. They were each responsible for a touchdown and gave the Lions a 14-0 lead to end the first quarter.
McGregor (3-5, 1-3) was able to get some offense going thanks to quarterback Veandre McDaniel, who amassed 117 yards passing in the first half. The Bulldogs tallied two touchdowns of their own, both involving running back Dayton Threadgill. Threadgill had a 2-yard run and a touchdown catch from McDaniel for 11 yards.
But Teague could still not be stopped as the Lions continued to score on every offensive possession as they opened up their passing game to complement an already rugged running attack. A 63-yard connection between Lions quarterback Jake Callahan and wideout Drew Satterwhite helped the Lions take a 28-14 lead into halftime.
Teague opened the third quarter with the same energy but had a 66-yard passing touchdown negated due to taunting. Teague was still able to find the end zone thanks to Herod, who finished the night with 18 carries for 106 yards and three touchdowns.
McGregor looked like it would answer back thanks to some trickery with a halfback pass, however the drive stalled and the Bulldogs ended up turning it over on downs. That gave Teague the ball in McGregor territory. It only took three plays for the Lions to find paydirt, giving Callahan and Satterwhite the pair’s second touchdown connection of the night.
McGregor’s offensive woes continued as another drive ended with a turnover on downs. Teague drove methodically down the field, milking the clock until a fumble recovered by Caleb Carmichael gave the Bulldogs another chance to close the gap.
The Bulldogs were able to score late off a 4-yard touchdown pass to Coltin Brock.
McDaniel finished the game for the Bulldogs with 144 yards passing and two touchdowns along with 56 rushing yards, while Callahan ended with 235 yards passing and a pair of touchdowns for the Lions. McGregor travels to Grandview next week while Teague is home against Whitney.
