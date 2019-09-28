In Hempstead, Teague quarterback Jake Callahan hit Drew Satterwhite for a 35-yard touchdown and Lions kicker Roberto Escobedo tacked on the game-winning extra point to lift the Lions to their first win of the season.

Satterwhite scored four touchdowns, including scoring runs of 54, 10 and 21 yards. His second touchdown put Teague (1-3) in front 28-14 in the second quarter.

But the Lions found themselves in a 47-34 hole in the fourth quarter before they stormed back. Teague running back Gelico Green ran three yards for a touchdown to cut Hempstead’s lead to 47-41 and set up the Callahan-to-Satterwhite game-tying connection.

The Lions handed Hempstead (4-1) its first loss of the season.

