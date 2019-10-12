In Teague, Lions running back Nemier Herod ran wild through the Groesbeck defense in leading the home team to a lopsided District 9-3A DI victory.
Herod carried six times for 140 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Teague running back Gelico Green added 95 yards and a pair of touchdowns on seven totes and wide receiver Drew Satterwhite turned eight receptions into 119 yards and a TD.
With the win, Teague (2-4, 1-1) moved into fourth place in district, a half game behind West in third. The Lions play at McGregor next week. Groesbeck fell to 2-5 overall and 0-3 in district.
