Teague defensive back Juan Bernal won a hotly contested election for the WacoTrib.com defensive player of the week honor this week. Bernal, who had 10 tackles, including two for losses in the Lions’ win over Maypearl, received 21,788 votes. He was a little more than 4,000 votes in front of Mexia linebacker Jacob Allen in the defensive poll.

Wortham quarterback Brandon Coker won the offensive player of the week poll. Coker rushed for 185 yards and two touchdowns and passed for two touchdowns in a key 11-2A D-II overtime win over Hubbard. He received 8,106 votes to finish more than 2,000 votes in front of Mart QB Kyler Martin.

