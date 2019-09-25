The Waco Baseball Umpire chapter of the Texas Association of Sports Officials is seeking new baseball umpires.
Interested parties can contact chapter president Mickey Cochran at mickey_cochran@baylor.edu or call 254-230-2178.
TASO official renewals and new member applications are open for all sports by visiting www.taso.org.
