The Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools posted a video on Tuesday announcing that it has amended its plans for moving forward with spring athletic and academic activities.
TAPPS executive director Bryan Bunselmeyer described the adjustment from a “Plan A” to the new tentative schedule as the organization responds to the COVID-19 outbreak. The previous plan was for TAPPS schools to resume practice on April 13.
“As of this day, in accordance with information from the state, local and national authorities, April 13, Plan A, is no longer a valid option and it will be dropped,” Bunselmeyer said. “We will move on to Plan B, which will have us returning to practice May 4th if at all possible.”
The UIL, the governing body for public schools athletics, academics and theater, has suspended all activities until May 4.
