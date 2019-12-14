Super Centex Volleyball Team: Crawford's Williams helps script perfect ending

Perfection may be unattainable, but if you constantly strive for it you can at least come close.
Meet Anne Williams, Teenage Perfectionist. The Crawford senior seeks to excel at everything she tries, from her schoolwork (she’s on pace to be valedictorian) to UIL academic competitions to her athletic pursuits. Granted, she’s not perfect, and neither was her Crawford volleyball team in 2019.
But Williams’ relentless drive toward refinement helped generate an enviable level of success for both her and her team. For the Lady Pirates, that included a second Class 2A state championship in the past three seasons. For Williams, it consisted of the District 14-2A MVP, Region II-2A MVP, UIL State Tournament MVP and TGCA all-state honors, and now a Super Centex Player of the Year award on top of all that.
“I don’t think it could have been any better, honestly,” Williams said. “Looking back, I’m so happy with how everything ended. We were just so excited to get to play Leon in the final, and then to beat them in three (sets), I just don’t think I would change anything.”
On the court, Williams’ versatility opened up all manner of options for the Lady Pirates. Put her anywhere on the court, and she’ll contribute in a reliable (and often mighty) way. Defensively, she was a rock in the serve-receive game, in keeping points alive and in turning back opposing attacks, finishing with 445 digs and 74 blocks. Whenever she got a running start, wound up and whacked one, she was equally impactful, totaling 570 kills.
“My favorite part? Probably getting a really good kill,” Williams said. “Whenever we get a good dig and then a nice set, when everything connects, you can just tell. Everybody gets all excited, because everybody knows, ‘Oh, that was exciting.’ ”
Crawford coach Jeff Coker was as comfortable with Williams starting off a volley as he was with her finishing one.
“I think she’s been our best defender for a couple of years now,” Coker said. “Obviously she’s so good on the front row. She can’t always be on the front row, because we need her on the back.
“But she’s just remarkable. Her ability to improve with the weights, jumping higher, terminating balls and crushing them, but also being able to mix in tips and roll shots. To hit hard-angle but then to be able to hit down the line, to have all those shots in your bag for a kid who doesn’t play club (volleyball) is pretty remarkable.”
Indeed, like most of Crawford’s players, Williams doesn’t play on a select team. Who has that kind of spare time when you’re playing virtually every sport the school has to offer? Williams also letters in basketball, tennis and track, and has experienced no shortage of success in those endeavors, either.
Her athletic ability counts for something. However, Williams’ personality adds a deeper dimension.
“She is a perfectionist, so if I give her a scouting report she’s going to know everything and every detail about it,” Coker said. “Nothing’s going to surprise her. She’s going to know what’s coming before it comes.”
Sometimes Williams admits she tries to be too precise, too demanding of herself. You can’t be flawless on every point.
“It helps me because I’m always trying to hit to the right spot every time, but then it also can come back to bite me in the butt, because I try to hit the perfect shot and I miss it just a little bit and the ball goes in the net,” she said.
Fortunately for Williams and the Lady Pirates, far more attempts sailed over the net and past the lunging touch of the other team. She was at her best again in the state final against Leon, soaring for 11 kills and picking up 21 digs in a sweep of the Lady Cougars in her final high school volleyball match.
Williams plans to attend Texas A&M — where her parents studied and her brother is currently enrolled — to pursue a degree in architectural engineering. Though she added that if a college approached with a volleyball scholarship offer, she’d certainly consider it.
If her volleyball days are done, it was a fine way to go out. Not quite flawless, though. Remember, Williams is a perfectionist. Though she initially said she wouldn’t change anything, she followed that up with one twist.
“Well, we did talk about it, and we might’ve wanted to change how the last point went, because it was a call on them in the net,” Williams said. “We wish we would’ve gotten the kill, but hey, we’ll take it.”
Coach of the Year: Jeff Coker, Crawford
For his Super Centex photo session — his third in the past five seasons — Crawford coach Jeff Coker opted for a new and special fashion accessory.
He wore a tie that his seven seniors, including five players and two managers, presented to him in Crawford’s final home match of the season. Printed on the tie are miniature photos of those seniors.
“My seniors are great, which is part of the reason why I thought it would be a fitting tribute to them to wear this tie for the picture,” Coker said. “Just remarkable leadership, and they work so hard and put in so much time this summer. Then just throughout the season, always encouraging the younger ones, giving reminders to the younger ones, reminding them to just stay in the moment, stay focused. I just thought they were really good.”
Coker helped send those seniors out right, as the Lady Pirates bullied everyone their size (and some schools even bigger) on their way to a 49-4 record and a second Class 2A state championship in the past three seasons. His own leadership has earned him the Super Centex Coach of the Year honor for the third time in his career, after previous wins in 2015 and ’17.
It’s not like Crawford has 6-foot-4 middle blockers out growing in the fields. Coker has built one of the best small-school volleyball programs through old-fashioned grindstone nuzzling. He demands a lot of his players, from the challenging schedules he assembles to the early-morning weightlifting sessions he plans. But he asks a lot because he gives a lot.
“Coach Coker spends so much of his time making scouting reports, watching film, putting up clips for us to watch, so that we’re prepared,” said senior Anne Williams. “I don’t remember going into a game feeling unprepared.”
The pervading stereotype of the millennial and Gen Z youth of America is that they’re lazy, obsessed with technology, and entitled. That couldn’t be further from the truth in Crawford, where Coker has found his players to be generous, hard-working and coachable.
The perfect example came right before the final match of the year.
“Our kids walked off the match at state telling me that we knew everything that Leon was going to do, and they didn’t do anything that we didn’t expect,” Coker said. “They had studied that scouting report. It was just a one-day turnaround, but they had studied it, they knew it, we had watched film on it. They all were just executing it, and calling out what they were doing and it was just really, really good.”
Of course, even hard-working teams lose. Crawford didn’t shrink from the state tournament moment, thanks to the comfort level of the seniors. The likes of Williams, Ana Maddox and Peyton Elmore were key performers as sophomores on Crawford’s 2017 title team. They knew what to expect, and forged a path for the newbies to follow.
“I think the combination of our really tough schedule and the combination of having been there before, they stay calm,” Coker said. “Our underclassmen really love those girls and they wanted to play for them, and wanted to be great for them. So I think they just meshed so well with each other. Sometimes you don’t always get that, but with this group it was just really good right from the beginning.”
Newcomer of the Year: McKenna Hill, Whitney
As the lone sophomore on a Whitney team that featured six seniors and four juniors, McKenna Hill was admittedly apprehensive.
“I was scared,” Hill said. “I was like, ‘Maybe I’m not going to play.’ I didn’t expect to be on the court all the time. But I ended up starting, and that was a good boost in my career. It really gave me the confidence that I needed, and that I carried throughout the whole year. It made me a better player, because I grew a lot.”
By season’s end, it was probably the poor volleyball that was screaming in its seams. That’s because Hill hammered 332 kills in her debut varsity season, earning District 17-3A Newcomer of the Year and, now, Super Centex Newcomer of the Year recognition as a result.
Part of what made Hill so successful was that she was willing to listen. When her coaches came and said, try it this way, or, don’t do it that way, she didn’t take it personally.
“She’s definitely coachable, and able to take criticism,” said Whitney coach Amber Johnson. “She views it as constructive criticism, and she’ll make the changes she needs to make. It is a maturity. … She wants to play in college someday, and she knows that while she may be good, she can always get better.”
To that end, Johnson wants Hill to dedicate herself to building strength in the weight room. “Probably not something she wants to hear,” the coach said, laughing.
To her credit, Hill said she’s willing to work on whatever she must to get better. She’s been hooked on volleyball ever since she tagged along with her mom to the YMCA when she was 6 or 7, pressing her face up against the glass while the “big girls” served and spiked the ball with authority.
Now, she’s fast-becoming one of those big girls, too. But she won’t forget the warm reception she received from Whitney’s upperclassmen this year, as it made all the difference.
“(The best part is) probably the relationships I have with my teammates and the bonds that we have. Just the energy on the court,” Hill said. “They really made me feel like I was part of the team, and just the energy that they give off and they share is special. Even if you’re JV, they make you feel a part of it, too.”
2019 Super Centex Volleyball Team
|Player of the Year: Anne Williams, Sr, Crawford
|Newcomer of the Year: McKenna Hill, So, Whitney
|Coach of the Year: Jeff Coker, Crawford
First Team
|Pos
|Player
|Cl
|Ht
|Notable
|School
|S/OH
|Reese Rhodes
|Sr
|6-1
|436 kills
|Midway
|S
|Lexi Moody
|So
|5-7
|1,642 assists
|Crawford
|S/OH/DS
|Savannah Sebek
|Sr
|5-7
|58 aces
|Troy
|S/MB
|Lyndsie McBride
|So
|5-8
|506 assists
|Bremond
|OH
|Emma Rodriguez
|Sr
|5-6
|454 digs
|Blum
|OH
|Abbie Tuyo
|So
|6-1
|621 kills
|Lorena
|OH
|Anne Williams
|Sr
|5-11
|570 kills
|Crawford
|OH
|Hallie King
|Sr
|5-10
|658 kills
|West
|MB/S
|Braden Bossier
|Sr
|6-2
|535 kills
|Fairfield
|MB
|Rylee Goolsby
|Sr
|5-8
|704 kills
|Wortham
|L
|Claire Simmons
|Sr
|5-0
|1,139 digs
|West
|L
|Haley Flores
|Sr
|5-4
|620 digs
|Lorena
|L
|Peyton Elmore
|Sr
|5-7
|67 aces
|Crawford
Second Team
|Pos
|Player
|Cl
|Ht
|Notable
|School
|S/OH
|Emily Holder
|Sr
|5-9
|336 kills
|Belton
|S
|Delaney Woodell
|Sr
|5-2
|1,006 assists
|Whitney
|S
|Reagan Stuver
|Jr
|5-6
|860 assists
|Wortham
|S/DS
|Meg Kucera
|So
|5-5
|245 digs
|Lorena
|S
|Taylor Fouts
|Sr
|5-7
|680 assists
|Valley Mills
|OH
|Dylan Birkes
|So
|5-10
|367 kills
|China Spring
|OH
|Sydney Mundkowsky
|Sr
|6-1
|3.4 kills/set
|Gatesville
|OH
|Blaze Runyan
|Sr
|5-11
|433 kills
|Lorena
|OH
|Brooke Ashcraft
|Jr
|5-10
|417 kills
|Robinson
|OH
|Graycee Mosley
|So
|5-9
|483 kills
|Troy
|MB
|Ana Maddox
|Sr
|5-11
|94 blocks
|Crawford
|L
|Jenna Kuligowski
|Sr
|5-6
|610 digs
|China Spring
|L
|Taylor Strain
|Sr
|5-5
|534 digs
|Robinson
|L
|Megan Whaley
|Sr
|5-6
|637 digs
|Wortham
Honorable Mention
|Rachel Kallus, Sofia Stalker, Kenna Mynar and Allison Wolf, Abbott; Addison Harwell, Rylee Hennig and Baliee Sheddan, Aquilla; Abbey Karcher, Belton; Emma Jones, Ruby Salinas and Kylie Sanders, Blum; Alyvia Peralez, Bremond; Alaina Wilson, China Spring; Katie Warden and Taylor Westerfeld, Crawford; Kendal Crawford and Rebecca Dunlap, Fairfield; Sydney Woods, Frost; Abbie Johnson, Brandi Connally and Breann Connally, Groesbeck; Leigh Jespersen, Lorena; Madison Knox, Mara Hering and Audrey Lillard, McGregor; Isabel Glasson and Andi Wisdom, Midway; Sheridan Robinson and Charley Benton, Reicher; Erakah Easley, Rakasia Buhl, Clara Coker and Christa Niemeyer, Rosebud-Lott; Amber Jackson, Layni Tanner and Alexis Tippit, Troy; Emily Hedges, Valley Mills; Nicole Nielsen, Kylie Rogers, Lanie Taylor and Samantha O’Flaherty, Vanguard; Emily Jares, West; Allie Baker, Kenzie Seely and Kena Hightower, Whitney
First-team profiles
REESE RHODES
Sr, Midway
District 12-6A MVP, Texas Tech signee could murder teams with kills (436), passing (477 assists) or defense (304 digs).
LEXI MOODY
So, Crawford
14-2A setter of year set school record for single-season assists (1,642), and is on pace to set the career record.
SAVANNAH SEBEK
Sr, Troy
District 19-3A MVP showed off versatility as one of Trojanettes’ top hitters, setters, defenders and servers.
LYNDSIE McBRIDE
So, Bremond
District 16-2A MVP totaled 328 kills, 506 assists as Lady Tigers reached regional tourney for first time in 18 years.
EMMA RODRIGUEZ
Sr, Blum
Veteran LadyCat standout was equally adept at putting away a point (365 kills) as she was at saving one (454 digs).
ABBIE TUYO
So, Lorena
Lady Leopards’ high flier soared for 621 kills, 53 aces en route to being named District 18-4A Hitter of the Year.
ANNE WILLIAMS
Sr, Crawford
MVP of both regional, state tournament capped off incredible career with 570 kills, 445 digs and 74 blocks.
HALLIE KING
Sr, West
District 17-3A MVP thumped 658 kills as Lady Trojans returned to the regional tournament for first time since 2016.
BRADEN BOSSIER
Sr, Fairfield
Abilene Christian volleyball signee, two-time district MVP averaged 13.9 kills per match, plus more than 11 assists.
RYLEE GOOLSBY
Sr, Wortham
District 15-2A MVP topped Central Texas in kills with 704, also was a force on defense, finishing with 64 blocks.
CLAIRE SIMMONS
Sr, West
Area’s top back-line hustler recorded 1,139 digs on season, a total that ranked in MaxPreps’ top 10 nationally.
HALEY FLORES
Sr, Lorena
District 18-4A MVP maintained steady passing for Lady Leopards, with 620 digs and a 2.01 serve-receive rating.
PEYTON ELMORE
Sr, Crawford
14-2A Defensive MVP made 584 digs for state champ Lady Pirates, also served at a high rate with 67 aces.
McKENNA HILL
So, Whitney
District 17-3A Newcomer of Year announced her presence with authority, crunching 332 kills and 42 blocks.
JEFF COKER
Coach, Crawford
Veteran leader of Lady Pirates led a mature team that went wire-to-wire at No. 1, capturing second state title.
