How much did opposing teams fear pitching to Shelby Friudenberg?
Well, put it this way. She even got the 2001 Barry Bonds treatment.
Back when Friudenberg was launching bombs for Bruceville-Eddy from 2011-14 — a few still haven’t reentered the atmosphere — plenty of teams opted to just give her nothing to hit. One of those was Bruceville-Eddy’s district rival Crawford.
“I pitched to her four or five times in four years of playing her, and I think she hit two of those out,” Crawford coach Kirk Allen said. “We walked her the rest of the time.”
That included a memorable free pass that the Lady Pirates issued in a 2014 district game with the bases loaded, two outs, and up just one run.
“We always went over the scouting report on how we were going to pitch each kid, and we knew we were going to walk Shelby every time,” Allen said. “You couldn’t even pitch it outside, because she’d hit it over the right-field fence. … So she comes up in the bottom of the sixth, we’re up by one run, bases loaded, two outs. We walk out there, and Carrigan (Chambers) is panicking, she said, ‘Coach Allen, what do I do?’ I said, ‘First, take a deep breath. OK, we’re walking her. Fans are going to boo, they’ll be mad. Then were going to get the next girl out, and we’re going to win it in the top of the seventh. That’s exactly what happened.”
Asked about that game all these years later, Friudenberg laughed.
“I was very confused at the time,” she said. “You were always kind of expecting that (intentional walk), but as long as we were able to tie the game that was OK. But in a sense, it stunk because you didn’t get to do what you wanted to do.”
Such respect serves as convincing evidence of why Friudenberg is the clear choice as the Tribune-Herald’s Super Centex Softball Player of the Decade for 2010-19.
From the first time she stepped on a high school diamond as a freshman in 2011, Friudenberg showed that she was the personification of the old novelty ditty “Monster Mash.” She crushed balls with such force that they seemed to scream before clearing the fence. Some left a vapor trail.
“When she starts the year as a freshman, nobody knows her,” Crawford’s Allen said. “Then her first tournament, she goes out and hits six home runs. Our players all know their kids and they said, ‘Coach, did you hear Shelby Friudenberg hit six home runs?’ And I said, ‘Who?’”
Every opposing coach knew the identity of the area’s most serious slugger thereafter. She ended up hitting .682 with 75 hits, 71 runs scored, 26 doubles, 17 home runs and 70 RBIs that initial varsity season, winning Super Centex Newcomer of the Year honors.
From the time she picked up a bat, Friudenberg wielded it as a weapon. “Hitting was always my favorite part of the game,” she said.
She didn’t just get up there and swing from her heels, though. Friudenberg appreciated the mental chess game that occurs between batter and pitcher.
“My approach was always to talk to the other hitters about what I might see, from what they’d already seen from the pitcher,” Friudenberg said. “Getting that information helped a lot as a batter. Then I’d go up there hoping for a first-pitch strike, looking to do some damage.”
Friudenberg, who played five sports at Bruceville-Eddy, continued to make pitchers pay throughout her softball playing career. She ended up hitting 56 home runs in high school, and was Super Centex Player of the Year as a senior in 2014, when she hit .771 with 17 home runs, 61 RBIs and 52 walks — 47 of them intentional. She also pulverized the seams off the ball as a collegiate player, hitting 49 home runs at Baylor from 2015-18 to set the BU career record.
Remember that bases-loaded walk that Crawford served up to Friudenberg? Allen later apologized to the slugger for it, thought it was kind of one of those “sorry, not sorry” exchanges.
“I saw her in a restaurant and she said, ‘Oh, hi, Coach Allen,’” Allen said. “I told her, ‘I will vote for you for (district) MVP no matter what. I voted for her all four years, and only pitched to her four or five times. I told her, I just have that much respect for you, I know I can’t get you out. She said, ‘Yes sir, I understand.’ She’s just an amazing player, the best I’ve seen around here.”
Coach of the Decade:
Kirk Allen, Crawford
It’s probably a complicated case of fire investigation to trace back the spark of Crawford’s rise to one of the elite softball programs in the state. Kirk Allen was willing to explore the notion, though, and surmised that it may have all started in 2007 with the first district title.
Not the first softball district title, mind you. But rather volleyball.
You see, Crawford encourages its students to participate in as many activities as possible, including all the various sports. When the Lady Pirates won district in volleyball for the first time in 2007 in Jeff Coker’s second season at the helm, it helped foster a sense of belief among other programs on campus.
“I think that helped, because then we go out and win district in softball that year, too,” Allen said. “At first, winning district was the goal. Then all of the sudden it became, hey, let’s see if we can make some noise in the playoffs, too. The buy-in from one sport to the next, that helped build the culture.”
You’d need earplugs and a soundproof studio to try to mute Crawford’s playoff noise these days. The Lady Pirates are now the team everyone else is chasing. Crawford made four state tournament trips in the decade of 2010-19, winning three state championships. Fittingly, all those raucous playoff runs have yielded Allen the honor of Super Centex Coach of the Decade. He joins Coker as the second Crawford coach to claim that all-decade honor.
Naturally, Allen gave the credit to a steady stream of talented players who have passed through Crawford’s dugout over the years. Add their natural ability with countless hours of sweat equity, and the resulting mixture clears up any doubt over how the Lady Pirates reached this level of success.
“It’s just a total commitment by the kids to wanting to be better,” said Allen, who took over at Crawford in 2007 after a stint at Groesbeck. “They’re terrific kids and they work hard. You put that with their athletic ability, and that’s a great combination.”
It still required a gradual climb to the top. In 2011, Crawford reached the regional semifinals with a roster that included eight freshmen. “We were so young,” Allen recalled. “Everybody was like, ‘Oh my gosh, what are you doing?’”
A year later, those super sophomores, led by all-decade players like Jessica Tomchesson, Sydney Christensen, Tori Phillips, Morgan Groppe and Carrigan Chambers, grew up and earned their wings. They soared on to the state tournament for the first time in program history, where a date with defending state champ Danbury awaited.
“We were nervous as all get-out,” Allen said. “Danbury walked into Austin, and they brought their state championship trophy with them. I think that motivated our kids when they saw that.”
Crawford proceeded to spurn Danbury, 4-3, in the Class 2A state semifinals, before following with a 5-1 win over Alpine in the state final. Chambers pitched all 14 innings of the two wins and won the MVP honor of the state tournament.
But the fun was really just beginning. The Lady Pirates added another title in 2014, when Chambers, Christensen and company were seniors. They reached the state tourney in 2016 with what Allen called “the most overachieving team I’ve ever coached,” and closed the decade with the program’s third title in 2019 with a junior-laden team. That latest crown was especially gratifying after Crawford had a promising, No. 1-ranked 2017 season derailed by a fluke head injury to then-freshman star Kyla Mach.
Allen, whose career winning percentage of .809 ranks sixth among active coaches in Texas, according to TxPrepsSoftball.net, said he'll never take a single season for granted.
“I was so happy for those kids last year after what they went through in 2017. All of (the championships) are special, each group is special,” he said. “It never gets old.”
Here’s a look at the rest of the Super Centex All-Decade Team:
Kelley Schaefer, catcher, Midway: A constant through a dominant four-year run of Midway softball that included a 2010 state title, Schaefer was Super Centex Player of the Year in 2011 when she hit .521 with an area-leading 52 RBIs.
Sydney Christensen, catcher, Crawford: Christensen thrice won first-team Super Centex honors while helping Crawford win state titles in 2012 and 2014. She also was named a MaxPreps All-American, then went on to play for Glenn Moore at Baylor.
Lindsey Cargill, infielder, Robinson: A blur out of the batter’s box, Cargill was a run-scoring machine for the Rockettes from 2010-13. She earned four straight Super Centex honors, then proceeded to set Baylor’s career hits record. She’s now the head softball coach at China Spring.
Taylor Ellis, infielder, Midway: She burst on the scene as the Trib’s Super Centex Newcomer of the Year in 2013, and overcame a major ankle injury later that year to bounce back and win Player of the Year recognition at 2015. That season, the Baylor signee hit .531 with 46 runs, 39 RBIs and 17 stolen bases.
Maddison Kettler, infielder, West: Kettler was a consistent hitting machine for the Lady Trojans, earning four straight Super Centex first-team honors, culminating with Player of the Year recognition in 2016. Her batting averages revealed her ability to hit ‘em where they ain’t, as she hit .570 as a freshman, .647 as a sophomore, .578 as a junior, and .645 as a senior. She’s still banging out knocks as a redshirt junior at Baylor.
Dakota Holly, outfielder, Bruceville-Eddy: Holly hit over .600 in each of her final two Super Centex-winning seasons for the Lady Eagles, and was one of the swiftest base stealers in the area. She played at Temple College after high school.
Jessica Tomchesson, outfielder, Crawford: Yet another four-time Super Centex performer, Tomchesson was one of the catalysts for two state title teams for the Lady Pirates. She was a three-time all-state performer and two-time MaxPreps All-American who played at Baylor following high school.
Rhein Trochim, outfielder, Midway: Before moving on to the University of Illinois, Trochim ably patrolled center field for the Pantherettes. She was a three-time first-team honoree on the Super Centex team who hit .425 her senior year, when she was the District 12-6A MVP.
Monique Miller, utility, Midway: Miller capped a run of three straight Midway players to win Super Centex Player of the Year honors in 2012. The versatile hitter and infielder was the District 8-4A MVP that season, hitting .575 with 80 hits as Midway reached the state tournament for a third straight season.
Lexi Newman, DH, Vanguard: As a sophomore in 2014, Newman hit a ridiculous .767 with 42 RBIs for a Lady Viking squad that won a TAPPS state title.
Kermitria Ward, pitcher, Midway: It ain’t easy being green, but it was far harder for hitters to face Midway’s “Kermie.” She was the ace of Midway’s 2010 state championship team, striking out 401 batters and closing her unforgettable career with a no-hitter in the state title game.
Sarah Beth Toben, pitcher, Reicher: Toben bookended her career with major Super Centex honors, winning Newcomer of the Year as a freshman in 2010 and Player of the Year honors in 2013. The Baylor signee was plenty great in between, too, and finished with a career record of 91-19 in the circle with one TAPPS state championship.
Sidney Holman, pitcher, Belton: Holman mowed down hitters for four seasons at Belton, finishing with a school-record 990 strikeouts for her career. She tossed seven no-hitters and four perfect games, including a string of three straight perfectos. After stops at Abilene Christian and Temple College, Holman transferred to Baylor in 2019.
Hannah Wolfe, pitcher, Robinson: Wolfe racked up 85 career wins in the circle for the Rockettes, while garnering Super Centex recognition four straight seasons. She was 28-2 as a senior with a 1.20 ERA in 2016, and went on to play for Houston and Mary Hardin-Baylor.
Rachel Williams, pitcher, Lorena: Williams won the Player of the Year accolade as a junior in 2017, when she led the area with a 27-6 record to go with 181 strikeouts. She repeated as a first-team ace the next season before starting her collegiate career at Tarleton State.
Kathryn Reed, pitcher, Axtell: A force at both the dish and in the circle for the Lady Longhorns, Reed — who was the Trib’s Newcomer of the Year as a freshman — closed out her career in 2018 as Super Centex Player of the Year. She hit .515 with five home runs that season while totaling 23 wins and 262 strikeouts as a hurler.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.