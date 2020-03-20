Super Centex Girls Basketball Team: Connally's Little earned big respect with mighty effort

In a traditional Triangle-and-Two defense, a pair of defenders play man-to-man defense against another team’s top two scorers, while the other three defenders assume a triangle-shaped zone in the lane.
Earlier this season in a game against Connally, Lorena tweaked the idea a bit.
“Coach (Rodney) Gee and I go way back, I knew him before he was ever at Lorena,” Connally coach Taylor Sims said. “They actually ran a triangle-and-two, except they didn’t cover one of our guards, they would double her. She’d come across the court and Coach Gee would make a call, I think it was “Bear!” And they’d send another person to double her. We hadn’t seen that one before.”
The Connally player who commanded that measure of attention shouldn’t need any introduction, but just in case, it’s senior guard Miannah Little. Teams threw out every type of defensive look imaginable at the Lady Cadets’ veteran sharpshooter. They trotted out their special defenses for a special player – and she still filled up the nets in abundance.
Connally’s Little generated big respect from opponents, one of the many reasons she is the Tribune-Herald’s 2020 Super Centex Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
Truth be told, Sims couldn’t keep Little out of the gym. She’d probably roll a sleeping bag under the hoop if she could.
“She’s in the gym 24-7,” Sims said. “There’s been a bunch of times in the summer or other times where she’d text me or call me and say, ‘Coach, can you open up the gym?’ I’d go in there to my office and grade papers or work on the computer, and she’d be out there putting up 300 to 400 shots. … She has a passion for basketball.”
All that target practice made Little a deadeye shooter. The 5-foot-6 point guard averaged an area-best 29.4 points this season, swishing in 102 of 254 attempts from 3-point land (40 percent).
And some of those long-distance connections were so deep that they would have made Steph Curry blush.
“In practice, I usually shoot mostly 3s,” Little said. “Over the years, I just kept going out farther. My freshman year I shot right at the 3-point line, but someone said, ‘Why don’t you practice them from (deeper out)? I started shooting them more and more, and the more I shot the more I kept making them.”
Little wasn’t simply a scorer, though. She also averaged 9.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game. Her efforts on the boards were particularly remarkable, considering she’d battle in there with the six-foot posts. Such conquests spoke to her unrelenting tenaciousness.
“I’d say rebounding is where I improved the most, following a shot,” Little said. “I actually like rebounding. It was fun getting in there and battling the posts.”
In many ways, it was a trying season for Connally. Sims battled a health scare that plagued him throughout the year. Four different starters suffered injuries as the season progressed. That hampered the Lady Cadets’ playoff hopes, as they ended up not winning a district game.
The one constant was Little and her unyielding hustle. She carried a heavy weight on her shoulders – due to all the injuries, she accounted for 55 percent of Connally’s scoring – but stayed unselfish and in good spirits. And she continued to find ways to score no matter what other teams threw at her.
“The La Vega game at their place, that’s the one that stuck with me,” Sims said. “I think we were down 17 going into the fourth, and she just willed us back in it. I think she scored 15 or 16 in the fourth quarter alone. She single-handedly cut it to one before she ended up fouling out with 38 seconds left. But that kid will give it all she’s got till the horn blows.”
Little remembered the La Vega game, too, mostly because of the defense the Lady Pirates employed. “I just remember they triple-teamed me in the backcourt. I was like, ‘Wow,’” she said.
Little finished her career as Connally’s all-time leading scorer with 2,613 points, averaging over 20 a game all four of her varsity seasons. She also leaves with the respect of everyone who faced off against her.
“We knew Miannah would put it on her back and give it everything she has,” said China Spring coach Kristi Mize, after a hard-fought win over Connally in late January. “I gave her a hug after the game and told her, ‘It’s been great, but thank you, I’m glad not to see you again.’ Just like I did with (La Vega’s) Juicy Landrum. She’s a great player.”
Little has an offer from McLennan Community College that she’s considering, and had plans to visit Arkansas-Pine Bluff before the coronavirus outbreak hit the country. But wherever she follows the bouncing ball, her legacy at Connally is unbreakable.
“It didn’t matter what defense she saw, she was able to adjust,” Sims said. “I think her best attribute was that she was coachable. She listened, and adjusted on the fly. … I coached Miannah for four years, and she’s a special basketball player, the best I ever coached. She’ll be missed.”
Coach of the Year: Sally Whitaker, Fairfield
Officially, Fairfield’s mascot is the Eagle.
Unofficially, it’s the Fighter.
At least that was true for Fairfield’s history-making girls basketball team. Down double digits in the Class 4A state championship game to a powerhouse Argyle program seeking its sixth straight state title, the Lady Eagles – er, the Fighters – kept on scrapping.
“I guess traditionally that’s what I think of when I think of Fairfield basketball,” said Fairfield head coach Sally Whitaker. “I don’t know if this team was somehow different in that respect. They have that same fight in them. Maybe I’ve not seen it to this degree, and that kind of shows with winning the state championship. They just weren’t going to let that dream go. They made their minds up that nobody was going to stop them, and it was special to watch.”
For her leadership in forging Fairfield’s unbelievable run to its first state title, Whitaker is the Trib’s Reggie Davis Super Centex Coach of the Year. (The honor is named for the former legendary Midway girls coach who coached 27 district champions and five state tournament teams.)
Of course, that leadership was built up over time. Whitaker moved up from Fairfield’s junior high four years ago, at the same time as this year’s seniors. They’ve grown and developed as a team together.
So, when the Lady Eagles entered the locker room at halftime of the state final against Argyle trailing by 14 points, Whitaker and her assistants didn’t need to tell the players that there was still a chance. They were already communicating that message among themselves, with energetic chatter.
“I think it was 16-3 after the first quarter and 25-11 at halftime, and that’s almost insurmountable, to be that far behind against a team like Argyle,” Whitaker said. “When we walked to the locker room, they were actually reminding each other that we still have a chance, to keep working. They were real positive with each other. Nobody had their heads down. We didn’t even have to really remind them as coaches that we still had a chance – they knew it.”
Fairfield stuck to its guns offensively, and the shots started falling in the second half. A 9-0 third-quarter run brought the Lady Eagles to within five points by the start of the fourth. Whitaker said the most significant adjustments Fairfield made came on the defensive end, an area that she turned over to former state-winning Mexia coach Randy Barger at the start of this season, his first in Fairfield.
The Lady Eagles eventually pushed the game to overtime, and then with seven seconds left OT senior Jada Clark picked the pocket of an Argyle dribbler, drove downcourt and flipped up a bank shot while drawing a foul to give her team its first lead of the game. Moments later, Fairfield was able to celebrate a 40-39, title-cementing victory.
“It’s not really easy to put into words. It was special – and even that word is not good enough,” Whitaker said. “I’ve been fortunate enough to coach in Fairfield, this is my 14th year, and I’ve gotten to know a lot of the former players, former coaches, I’ve worked under some of the former coaches. To be part of the group that finally got it done, while understanding that it took a lot of people before us, it was a real community effort.”
Newcomer of the Year: McKinna Brackens, Fairfield
When your season – and potential state championship – is on the line, most coaches wouldn’t want the ball in the hands of a freshman.
Fairfield’s McKinna Brackens is no ordinary freshman.
With time winding down in regulation in the Class 4A state final against Argyle, Brackens got the ball outside the 3-point line. She astutely fooled the defense by pump-faking a pass, then navigated her way through the lane for a running layup with two seconds left that tied the game and sent it to overtime.
It’s that type of uncommon maturity that made Brackens the ideal choice as Super Centex Newcomer of the Year. She’s actually the third straight Fairfield player to win the honor, after teammates Breyunna Dowell and Braden Bossier.
“We’ve had our eye on her for a while,” Fairfield coach Sally Whitaker said. “In eighth grade she was dominant, and we could see that she was going to be a varsity player. We had lost one senior (from the 2019 team), and we had a spot available and we knew she was going to take it.
“But she was still a freshman, and she had her moments where she made mistakes. She had some great games, and then some games where she struggled a lot. But to see her take over and make some really big plays in the state tournament, that was pretty cool to see.”
Brackens’ final averages for 2020 weren’t dominant by any stretch – she put up 9.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per contest – but Fairfield didn’t need her to carry a heavy load. Not with senior leaders like Jada Clark and Braden Bossier heading up the team.
Nevertheless, Brackens’ contributions were vital. At 5-foot-10, she was listed as both a guard and forward on Fairfield’s roster, and you could probably add post to that list, too. She’s capable of filling in at any position on the court – and does so with a smile and a willing attitude.
“I like being able to be put into any situation,” Brackens said. “I don’t like being told, ‘You can’t do that.’”
That can-do spirit showed up in the playoffs for sure. After a gigantic effort at the regional tournament which resulted in her making the all-region tourney team, Brackens stretched out her reach even wider in the expansive Alamodome. In Fairfield’s 76-48 state semifinal win over Dallas Lincoln in the state semis, she tossed in 10 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and two blocked shots.
Then she came through with another double-double (15 points, 10 rebounds) in the overtime conquest of Argyle, including that clutch drive at the end of regulation.
“I was actually shocked that I made it,” Brackens said. “I didn’t know how much time was left. I remembered there was 11 seconds left when they shot the free throw on the other end. So when I got the ball, I just knew we had to score.”
Her coach said that she’s still amazed by Brackens’ level of awareness.
“I’ve definitely never seen it before. I’m sure it’s happened for other teams,” Whitaker said. “But her demeanor and her focus in wanting to come through for her team, that was pretty big for a freshman.”
SUPER CENTEX GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM
|Player of the Year: Miannah Little, Sr, Connally
|Newcomer of the Year: McKinna Brackens, Fr, Fairfield
|Coach of the Year: Sally Whitaker, Fairfield
First Team
|Pos
|Player
|Cl
|Ht
|Pts
|Reb
|School
|G
|Sofi Stalker
|So
|5-4
|18.2
|6.0
|Abbott
|G
|Miannah Little
|Sr
|5-6
|29.4
|9.7
|Connally
|G
|Jada Clark
|Sr
|5-4
|12.0
|3.1
|Fairfield
|G
|Alayna Washington
|Sr
|5-8
|12.9
|7.0
|Gatesville
|G
|Shamaryah Duncan
|Sr
|5-10
|11.5
|4.4
|Midway
|G
|Ellie Ward
|Jr
|5-7
|20.0
|8.0
|Reicher
|F
|Graycee Mosley
|So
|5-9
|19.1
|9.8
|Troy
|P
|Brylee Smith
|Jr
|6-2
|13.0
|7.3
|China Spring
|P
|Ana Maddox
|Sr
|5-11
|10.8
|4.7
|Crawford
|P
|Braden Bossier
|Sr
|6-2
|11.0
|8.0
|Fairfield
|P
|Aniya Williams
|Jr
|6-1
|14.0
|16.4
|Marlin
|P
|Madison Crowson
|Sr
|6-2
|16.0
|9.0
|Robinson
|P
|Kylee Jones
|Jr
|5-11
|12.3
|7.5
|West
Second Team
|Pos
|Player
|Cl
|Ht
|Pts
|Reb
|School
|G
|Reagan Hand
|Fr
|5-6
|13.5
|5.3
|Axtell
|G
|Anne Williams
|Sr
|5-11
|6.9
|5.8
|Crawford
|G
|Bailey Burbidge
|Jr
|5-5
|10.1
|3.3
|Lorena
|G
|Yasmen Maxwell
|Jr
|5-6
|12.3
|9.0
|Marlin
|G
|McKenna Johnson
|So
|5-7
|11.0
|7.0
|Marlin
|G
|Dakota Cassidy
|Sr
|5-7
|12.3
|4.0
|Meridian
|G
|Jakoriah Long
|Sr
|5-6
|10.6
|5.1
|Midway
|G
|Wilashia Burleson
|Sr
|5-9
|15.5
|6.9
|Temple
|G
|Savannah Sebek
|Sr
|5-8
|13.7
|7.2
|Troy
|G
|Allaiya Jones
|Jr
|5-8
|11.5
|5.0
|Gatesville
|F
|Rachel Kallus
|Sr
|5-10
|14.6
|9.8
|Abbott
|F
|Ali Guereca
|Jr
|5-8
|20.3
|8.1
|Iredell
|F
|Brooke Ashcraft
|Jr
|5-9
|12.0
|8.0
|Robinson
Honorable Mention
|Kayla Peoples and Mocheiyeveon Hobbs, China Spring; Jamya Coaster, Connally; Peyton Elmore, Hannah Morton and Cece Villa, Crawford; Allaiya Jones, Gatesville; Kenzi Mitchell, Andrea Johnson and Aiyana Ephraim, La Vega; Leah Stephenson, Ellie Lynch, Renee Wallace, Hattie Mills and Claire Hansard, Live Oak; Ashlyn Wachtendorf, Lorena; Reaghan Ridge, J’Lynn Gus and Marlissa Watson, Midway; Brenna Welsh, Robinson; Sophia Serr and Madorry Gonzales, Vanguard; Claire Simmons and Macey Kucera, West
First-team profiles
SOFI STALKER
So, Abbott
District 27-1A MVP stood out as a stalwart as both a scorer (18.2 ppg) and defender (3.6 spg) for the 27-1 Lady Panthers.
MIANNAH LITTLE
Sr, Connally
Four-year star, area’s top scorer benefited from hours in the gym, as she shot 40 percent on 3-pointers and averaged 29.4 points.
JADA CLARK
Sr, Fairfield
District 19-4A MVP provided steady scoring for state champs, but also excelled as a lockdown stopper on foes’ best players.
ALAYNA WASHINGTON
Sr, Gatesville
18-4A Co-MVP offered steady production (12.9 ppg, 7 rpg, 2.5 spg) in propelling Lady Hornets to district championship.
SHAMARYAH DUNCAN
Sr, Midway
Wichita State signee filled a variety of roles as the Pantherettes’ leader, averaging 11.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2 steals.
ELLIE WARD
Jr, Reicher
TAPPS District 4-4A MVP tossed in 20 points per game on the season, reached 1,000-point plateau in area playoff contest.
GRAYCEE MOSLEY
So, Troy
District 19-3A offensive MVP made smooth transition from volleyball to basketball, as one of area’s top scorers, rebounders.
BRYLEE SMITH
Jr, China Spring
Lady Cougars’ top scorer, rebounder had breakthrough season, showed nice touch around the goal with 55% shooting.
ANA MADDOX
Sr, Crawford
All-region performer topped regional semifinalist Lady Pirates in scoring with extremely efficient field goal shooting (61%).
BRADEN BOSSIER
Sr, Fairfield
MVP of regional tourney overcame constant double, triple teams to average 12 points and 9 rebounds for state champs.
ANIYA WILLIAMS
Jr, Marlin
District 18-2A MVP, double-double machine led Central Texas in rebounding, pulling down 16.4 boards per contest.
MADISON CROWSON
Sr, Robinson
Veteran Rockettes post earned second straight Super Centex selection while averaging 16 points, 9 rebounds, 2 blocks.
KYLEE JONES
Jr, West
District 17-3A Offensive Player of Year shone as West’s go-to force in the post, averaging team-best 12.3 points and 7.5 boards.
McKINNA BRACKENS
Fr, Fairfield
First-year phenom played well above her years, including hitting the overtime-forcing shot in Lady Eagles’ state win over Argyle.
SALLY WHITAKER
Coach, Fairfield
Fourth-year Lady Eagles head coach oversaw the best season in school history, culminating with a 4A state championship
