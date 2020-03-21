Super Centex Boys Basketball Team: China Spring's Stephens generated cheers with amazing magic show

High school basketball coaches have been known to yell. They’re also prone to calls of instruction, of encouragement. They mutter, they grumble, they chatter, they shriek. Believe it or not, they even laugh.
China Spring’s Phil McCaslin found himself doing the latter a lot this season. Occasionally, when his star point guard Eli Stephens would shake a defender or two and skate into the lane for a bucket, McCaslin couldn’t help but chuckle. Not at the helplessness of the defense, but rather at the sheer ridiculousness of Stephens’ skill.
“He’s such a magician,” McCaslin said. “There were times when he’d score where we’d look at each other on the bench and laugh, and say, ‘Well, that was good coaching.’ But it has nothing to do with us.”
Stephens performed all manner of delightful magic tricks for China Spring this season, but this honor is no illusion. The Cougars’ standout junior is the winner of the Tribune-Herald’s Super Centex Boys Basketball Player of the Year nod.
For the past two years prior to the 2019-20 season, Eli formed half of the scariest backcourt tag team in Central Texas alongside his older brother Antwan. But Antwan graduated last year, and his final assist in Cougars powder blue was passing the mantle to Eli.
“I really put in a lot of extra work, played a lot of ball over the summer,” Eli said. “I played in pickup games with a bunch of talented people, and that helped me get prepared for this year … I felt like I’d have to take on the majority of the scoring. It was tough sometimes, but I didn’t want to let my team down.”
No chance of that. Stephens, who averaged 17.3 points last year as a sophomore, made a rafters-scraping leap in his production this year. He put up an area-high 27.1 points to go with 4.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.3 steals per contest.
This wasn’t a case of freeze-out-your-teammates ball hoggery, either. He was just that good at creating his own shot or setting up a perfect shot for others. Displaying the efficiency of a Chick Fil-A drive-through lane, Stephens shot 58 percent from two-point range and 33 percent from 3-point territory.
“It’s really hard to put into words how unselfish he is,” McCaslin said. “You look up, and he’ll have 35 or 40 points, and they’re all coming on great shots. He makes such great decisions with the ball, and his shooting percentage is abnormal for a guy that scores that much. But what makes him so special is that he just loves ball.”
He’s also a winner. Stephens missed five of China Spring’s district games to get his grades up, and the Cougars went 2-3 without him. After he returned, they finished on a 4-1 burst to wrap up their playoff spot.
“When we didn’t have him in January, he guarded Karson (Coe) every day in practice just as hard as he could,” McCaslin said. “He was miserable not being able to play, but he still brought it every day in practice for the scout team. … When I talk to college coaches about him, that’s what I say. I say, put him in the gym, let him run a game, and at the end his team will be the one winning the game.”
Want proof? Look no further than the 2020 playoffs, which turned into Stephens’ personal playground. He opened the postseason with a school-record 42 points in a win over Alvarado, and then spurred the Cougars to subsequent wins over Carthage and La Vega to give China Spring its first trip to the regional tournament since 1989.
“It was really fun in the playoffs,” said Stephens, who averaged 33.3 points, 7 rebounds and 4.5 assists in China Spring’s four playoff games. “I just gave it everything I had, because I really wanted our team to get to the regional tournament.”
With Stephens returning for another go-round next year, China Spring fans should be in for more amazing magic shows — and, they hope, more historic playoff runs. Just think the performance Stephens could put together after another offseason of honing his especially gifted craft.
“He doesn’t really have a weakness in his offensive game,” McCaslin said. “There’s obviously plenty of value to getting in the film room, and watching himself in terms of where he still has room to improve. That’s the scary part, he knows he can still get better, and that’s what the great ones do.”
Stephens bested a special collection of great basketball players on his way to the Super Centex Player of the Year honor, including Midway’s dynamic duo of Anthony Scott and Godsgift Ezedinma, Troy’s swish-granting Tyler Jarolik, and Chilton’s stat-stuffing star De’Auntre Davis.
Coach of the Year: Phil McCaslin, China Spring
In some ways, a new coach is a traveling salesman. He shows up with his catalog of shiny, unfamiliar products and really hopes you’ll purchase something. He needs you to, in order to do his job. The only difference is — this salesman plans to stick around.
China Spring’s Phil McCaslin couldn’t have been happier about the buy-in from his new players. Or the rate of return, for that matter.
For his guidance in directing the Cougars to a historic run to the regional tournament, McCaslin is the Super Centex Coach of the Year.
McCaslin took the China Spring job after two seasons at Cedar Park Vista Ridge. David Ellis had done a fine job of building up the Cougar program, leading the team to three straight 20-win seasons and a trip to the regional quarterfinals in 2019. So, when you’ve had a little bit of success, it can be a little disconcerting when someone new shows up and starts presenting a few different ideas.
“There were definitely some rocky moments in the beginning,” McCaslin said. “But I give all the credit to the seniors in how they bought in when I asked them to do some different things. I just asked them to be themselves. I wasn’t going to try to be Coach Ellis, and I didn’t want them to be anybody but themselves. But if our seniors and our captains, Jaret May and Eli (Stephens), don’t buy in and believe the way they did we obviously don’t have the success that we do.”
China Spring won seven of its first nine games of the season to crack the state rankings. But every season has its ebbs and flows, and the Cougars took some tough losses on the chin in the first half of district play.
But they kept the faith. And from February forward, the Cougars were 7-2, including an overtime win over La Vega in district play and another heart-thumping triumph over the Pirates in the regional quarterfinals. At their best, the Cougars kept the ball dancing around the perimeter like a popcorn kernel. “We rarely took a bad shot,” McCaslin said. “The guys knew their roles, and they worked for a good shot.”
Now the Cougars know it works. As such, McCaslin shouldn’t have to break out the hard sell when he works with his team before the 2020-21 campaign.
“When I took this job I absolutely knew that this was a place where we could compete for championships year in and year out,” McCaslin said. “These guys were able to build on the structure that Coach Ellis put in, and it just snowballed. Hopefully we’ve built a lot of pride in the community, and we hope to keep that going a long time.”
Other Central Texas coaches who turned in fine coaching performances included Crawford’s Brent Elmore, who led the Pirates to a 25-7 season and the regional semifinals, Chilton’s James Black, who in his second year directed his Pirates to a 19-8 record and a second straight playoff berth, Mexia’s Justin Barnett, who oversaw a 23-6 district championship season for the Blackcats, Rosebud-Lott’s Marvin Whitfield, who helped the Cougars reach the third round for the first time in 20 years, and Midway’s Matt Brown, who directed the Panthers to their most wins since 1997, including a playoff win over state-ranked Allen.
Newcomer of the Year: Prince Banks, Mexia
Nobody in Mexia — not the most diehard superfan, not any other player, not even first-year head coach Justin Barnett — was looking forward to this season more than Prince Banks.
You see, Banks, a sophomore forward, had been patiently waiting for his varsity debut for more than a year. He tore his ACL in football his freshman year, and had to sit out the entire 2019 basketball season, much to his dismay.
“He was wearing my butt out over the summer,” Barnett said. “He’d say, ‘Coach, I can grab rim!’ And I’d say, ‘Should you even be doing that?’”
Banks made up for lost time in the 2020 season. He put up 22.1 points, 9 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game, leading the Blackcats in scoring in 25 of 29 games. His princely reward is a well-deserved Super Centex Newcomer of the Year honor, to go with the District 19-4A Offensive Player of the Year award he’d already achieved.
As a sophomore, the 6-foot-2 Banks exhibited an advanced understanding of the game. Basically, he pitched in whatever area Mexia needed at the time.
“What makes him unique is his willingness to be a complete player,” Barnett said. “If you just watched him, you’d never know he was that young. He’s out there leading us in rebounding, he’s out there working defensively. He can affect the game in more ways than just scoring.”
That said, when Banks locates the rim, watch out. He has a very particular set of scoring skills that make him a nightmare for people like the guys wearing the other color jersey. Banks had a five-game span in district play where he put up 27, 27, 29, 34 and 36 points, respectively.
“Against Fairfield, the second time around, at their place, he went for 36 points,” Barnett said. “They’re sending over their point guard to double team, putting two guys on him, and he was still getting it done. I think he was 12 of 12 from the line, had four or five and-ones. He’s just a different-maker.”
SUPER CENTEX BOYS BASKETBALL TEAM
|Player of the Year: Eli Stephens, G, China Spring
|Newcomer of the Year: Prince Banks, G, Mexia
|Coach of the Year: Phil McCaslin, China Spring
First Team
|Pos
|Player
|Cl
|Ht
|Pts
|Reb
|School
|G
|Koby Hollingsworth
|Jr
|6-2
|19.0
|7.0
|Axtell
|G
|Eli Stephens
|Jr
|5-8
|27.1
|4.7
|China Spring
|G
|Zailin Cleveland
|Sr
|6-0
|16.5
|3.3
|Connally
|G
|Korie Black
|Sr
|6-2
|15.0
|2.0
|Connally
|G
|Tate Abel
|Sr
|6-0
|10.5
|3.3
|Crawford
|G
|Jordan Rogers
|Jr
|5-10
|14.9
|3.8
|La Vega
|G
|Jalen Busby
|Sr
|5-10
|20.2
|5.3
|Mexia
|G
|Anthony Scott
|Sr
|5-7
|18.5
|2.6
|Midway
|G
|Tyler Jarolik
|Sr
|6-0
|26.4
|7.2
|Troy
|F
|Godsgift Ezedinma
|Sr
|6-6
|19.9
|10.1
|Midway
|P
|De’auntre Davis
|Sr
|6-8
|25.9
|17.5
|Chilton
|P
|Cole Reid
|So
|6-8
|11.1
|7.9
|Crawford
|P
|Caleb Howard
|Sr
|6-2
|19.4
|9.0
|Eagle Christian
Second Team
|Pos
|Player
|Cl
|Ht
|Pts
|Reb
|School
|G
|Jordan Harrison
|Fr
|5-10
|19.0
|6.5
|Evant
|G
|Jaace Miles
|Sr
|5-8
|15.8
|3.0
|Hillsboro
|G
|Marcus Willis Jr.
|Jr
|6-0
|12.6
|2.7
|La Vega
|G
|Chris Kirven
|Sr
|5-11
|16.5
|7.4
|McGregor
|G
|Austin Burch
|Sr
|6-1
|17.0
|8.0
|Vanguard
|G
|Jordan Fuller
|Sr
|6-0
|16.0
|5.2
|Waco High
|F
|Je’Juan Forward
|Sr
|6-2
|11.0
|9.0
|Connally
|F
|Kobe Freeman
|Sr
|6-6
|17.0
|12.0
|Fairfield
|F
|Tyson Simmons
|Sr
|6-4
|18.8
|9.7
|Hillsboro
|F
|John Reyna
|So
|6-2
|14.0
|11.0
|Rosebud-Lott
|F
|Quentin Johnson
|Sr
|6-4
|13.0
|7.0
|Temple
|P
|Torrey Hoover
|Sr
|6-0
|19.1
|10.7
|Coolidge
|P
|Will McClintock
|Sr
|6-5
|17.0
|7.0
|Riesel
Honorable Mention
|Ethan Laramore, Aquilla; Laderius Sanders, Axtell; Kevin Gaines, Chilton; Davis Golden, China Spring; T.J. Ferch, Clifton; Kavian Gaither and De’Montray Cooks, Connally; Jed Whitney and Ty Williams, Crawford; Randy Woolf Jr., La Vega; Dalton Hill, Lorena; LaZarian Coleman, Marlin; Jhobe Smith and Deon Dre Parker, McGregor; Jasper Watson and C.J. Lanehart, Parkview Christian; Isaiah Garcia, Penelope; Josiah Davis, Rapoport; Steven Buhl and Zack Buhl, Rosebud-Lott; Jaiden Pate and Elcid Smith, Temple; Dalton Sawyer and Aaron Leonard, Vanguard
First-team profiles
KOBY HOLLINGSWORTH
Jr, Axtell
Athletic and competitive, Axtell guard averaged 19 points per game on his way to District 18-2A offensive MVP honors.
ELI STEPHENS
Jr, China Spring
Area’s leading scorer elevated his game to an even higher level in the playoffs, averaging 33.3 points in the postseason.
ZAILIN CLEVELAND
Sr, Connally
District 18-4A Co-MVP shot 58 percent on his two-point attempts and 30 percent from 3-point range for regional quarterfinalists.
KORIE BLACK
Sr, Connally
Oklahoma State football commit, 18-4A Co-MVP also made plays all over the court, averaging 15 points and 5.5 steals per game.
TATE ABEL
Sr, Crawford
Crawford’s savvy senior leader showed relentless hustle in helping spearhead Pirates’ run to Class 2A Region III semifinals.
JORDAN ROGERS
Jr, La Vega
Multi-sport standout was adept at overcoming his smallish size to score among the trees, hit playoff game-winner against Mexia.
JALEN BUSBY
Sr, Mexia
Unanimous District 19-4A MVP did it all, tossing in 20.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 steals per game for 23-win area finalist Blackcats.
ANTHONY SCOTT
Sr, Midway
Four-year starter, 12-6A offensive MVP averaged 18.5 points, 4.3 assists; went 105-39 in his career to set Midway school record for wins.
TYLER JAROLIK
Sr, Troy
Born to ball, District 19-3A offensive MVP finished second in area in scoring (26.4 ppg), totaled 2,285 points for his remarkable career.
GODSGIFT EZEDINMA
Sr, Midway
All-region big man, Incarnate Word signee elevated his play to new heights, averaging 19.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, 1.2 blocks.
DE’AUNTRE DAVIS
Sr, Chilton
Co-District MVP dominated many of his foes, stuffed the scorebook with 25.9 points, 17.5 rebounds and 4 blocks per game.
COLE REID
So, Crawford
Emerging star gave region semifinalists steady scoring (11.1), rebounding (7.9), also anchored a defense that yielded only 36.1 ppg.
CALEB HOWARD
Sr, Eagle Christian
District offensive MVP balled out in senior year for ECA, with fantastic numbers: 19.4 points, 9 rebounds, 1.1 blocks an outing.
PRINCE BANKS
So, Mexia
19-4A Offensive MVP overcame an ACL tear his freshman year to top Mexia in scoring 25 out of 29 games as a sophomore.
PHIL McCASLIN
Coach, China Spring
In first season overseeing Cougars, he presided over the program’s deepest playoff run since 1989 before falling to No. 1 Yates.
In a traditional Triangle-and-Two defense, a pair of defenders play man-to-man defense against another team’s top two scorers, while the other…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.