In 2009, as a lanky, still-developing freshman at Robinson, Chad Hollingsworth was promoted to the Rockets’ varsity baseball team for a nondistrict tournament. He got thrown to the wolves quickly. In one of his early games, the pitcher faced a two-out, bases-loaded situation when head coach Bryan Kent called for a blind pickoff throw to second base.
“Normally for a freshman, you might think he’d be scared or something,” Kent said. “But he flipped around and we picked that guy off, ended the inning. It was right then that I knew, ‘Man, this cat … we’ve got something special here.’”
A lot of teenagers think they’re bulletproof. Hollingsworth had that mindset, for sure, but he also had the ability to throw bullets himself.
“Chad pitched in lots of big games for us, and not one time did I ever see any shred of fear at all – ever,” Kent said. “It didn’t matter who we were playing, what the situation was. He was just an absolute beast on the mound. His mentality, when he was on the mound, it was, ‘All right, step on the mound and let’s go.’”
Hollingsworth’s combination of fearlessness and a fierce arsenal of pitches separated him as one of the most dominant aces ever to come through Central Texas. A two-time Super Centex Player of the Year in 2011 and ’12, Hollingsworth now adds another sterling superlative as the Super Centex Baseball Player of the Decade for 2010-19.
It’s quite a designation, considering the Central Texas area produced a galaxy’s worth of baseball stars over the past 10 years. Even if you looked no further than Robinson’s diamond itself, as Kent coached three different Super Centex Players of the Year in that stretch – Hollingsworth, Zac Law (2014) and Braxton Ashcraft (2017, ’18).
Hollingsworth suffered a setback to a promising freshman season when he broke his arm during spring break of that year. By the next spring, he was determined to make up for lost time by taking it out on opposing hitters. He established himself as an elite mound presence, going 12-1 with a 1.26 ERA. Hollingsworth added an 11-2 record with a 1.30 ERA as a junior as Robinson reached the state championship game, and a 13-2 mark with a sterling 0.50 ERA his senior season of 2012.
All along the way, Kent stayed in the pitcher’s ear. He wouldn’t let up. He saw the potential, and wanted to push him to maximize it.
“I remember vividly having a conversation with him where I said, ‘I’m probably going to get to the point where you don’t like me very much, because I’m not going to let you settle. Because you can get by and dominate in high school not working very hard. But you can’t do that at the next level,’’ Kent said. “High school kids don’t fully understand that.”
Hollingsworth took the lesson to heart. He worked on his craft tirelessly. The bigger the stage grew, the more he wanted the ball.
In Robinson’s 2012 run to the state tournament, he tossed a no-hitter in a run-rule win over Bullard in the area round of the playoffs. The next week he stepped up to launch the Rockets past Bridge City in a one-game playoff, setting up a regional final showdown with district rival China Spring.
Kent wanted a three-game series, but lost a flip to the China Spring coach, and then lost the flip again regarding the day of the game. Kent was hoping for later in the week, to give Hollingsworth – who had pitched the previous Saturday against Bridge City – an extra day of rest. Instead the turnaround came Thursday. Ultimately, though, Kent still felt confident with Hollingsworth taking the hill. “I remember saying these exact words: I think Chad will be ready by then,” Kent said.
Hollingsworth wasn’t just ready, he was overpowering.
“That game was over in about an hour and 15 minutes,” Kent said. “(China Spring) had Sterling Wynn, and we won, 2-0, and we had two safety squeeze RBIs. … In the first inning, (Hollingsworth) took a shot off the ankle from the mound. It stunned him a little bit. But he was just freaking dominant, in front of a huge crowd, to send us to Austin, he was absolutely dominant. You got to the point to where you just expected that from him. I know that’s not fair of a 17, 18-year-old high school kid. But he was just that good.”
Hollingsworth signed with the University of Texas, and the Longhorns benefited from his fearless, take-no-prisoners approach. As a sophomore in 2014, he went 4-0 with a 1.15 ERA, and was as clutch as ever in the big games. He earned co-Most Oustanding Player honors at the Houston Regional, throwing a complete-game two-hitter against rival Texas A&M in his first start of the season. At the College World Series, he recorded 8.1 scoreless innings against UC Irvine for another UT win. Kent and his assistant coach Cullen Zellers watched from the stands in Omaha with their wives.
Hollingsworth retired from baseball in 2015, early in his junior season for the Longhorns, due to complications after shoulder surgery. Before that ever happened, he called Kent to thank him for the way he pushed and prodded him to greatness.
“I never thought in a million years that I’d hear him say something like this,” Kent said. “He called me back and said, ‘I want to thank you. There’s no way I could’ve gotten through this physical test and all this other stuff if you hadn’t been pushing me.’ It’s those phone calls that mean the most.”
Robinson continued as one of the elite baseball programs in the state after Hollingsworth departed, making two more state tournament trips in 2016 and ’17. Kent stepped away from coaching after the 2019 season to spend more time with his family, but he remains close to all his old players. He said that the standard that Hollingsworth and his teammates established in those 2011 and ’12 seasons lingered in the dugout for years.
“Those couple of years, it really solidified our culture at Robinson, of when we step on the field we expect to win,” Kent said. “Chad was a huge part of that, because he did. He stepped on the mound, and he felt like there’s nobody that could beat us.”
Coach of the Decade:
Cory Beckham, West
Not for a minute did Cory Beckham ever think, “What have I gotten myself into?”
Prior to Beckham’s arrival at West in 2008, the Trojans had experienced something of a lull. A proud program that had a 1999 state title to its credit had fallen on hard times, missing the playoffs altogether the season before Beckham took the job. Then West stumbled out of the gate in Beckham’s debut, losing their first seven games.
But Beckham viewed West as a “gold mine,” and he believed that it was only a matter of time before the Trojans struck it rich.
“I ended up playing three freshmen by the end of the year,” Beckham said. “We ended up making third place to get into the playoffs and went three rounds in the playoffs and ended up losing eventually to Kennedale, which won our district, and we lost by one run.
“I saw signs that year with those young guys. I knew Kolbey Carpenter and Mason Paxton were in the grade below, so I was like, ‘Man, we were about to really get good.’”
Prophetic, much? Beckham was right about West, and the trajectory the Trojans were on. In short order, West became one of the state’s most consistent winners. It made three state tournament trips during the 2010-19 decade and won consecutive Class 3A state championships in 2015 and ’16. Beckham, the engineer behind that impressive renovation project, is the Trib’s choice as Super Centex Baseball Coach of the Decade.
Like any program, West had to navigate some potholes. But a key element of learning to drive involves remembering the mistakes of the past and avoiding them in the future.
“In 2010, a game that we lost was a crucial game,” Beckham said. “Lubbock Estacado beat us in the regional semifinals, and it was one of those things where I feel like made us better for the next couple of years. We learned from it, we learned our lessons, we learned a better mentality, or revenge, whatever it was, we learned from that loss.”
The next year, Beckham had arguably his most talented team at West. But an injury to reigning Super Centex Player of the Year Kolbey Carpenter derailed the team’s progress. The Trojans came back with a vengeance in 2012 to make their first state trip in 13 years. Getting there was nice, but Beckham realized not quite nice enough.
“I remember, on that field before we got there we just wanted to get to the state tournament, and when I left there that day I was like, ‘That’s not good enough. We need more,’” Beckham said. “I always thought it would be good enough, until you get second place. And second place leaves a bad taste in your mouth.”
The Trojans continued to learn, continued to tweak things. In 2015, they finally got to experience the glory of first place in the state. They went 31-2 and won the program’s first title since ’99, behind a monstrous lineup that included Preston Macik, Bailey Horn and Griffin Paxton. That nucleus returned for another run in 2016, culminating with back-to-back championship trophies.
Beckham can still instantly pull up memorable games from his cranial rolodex from throughout the program’s successful decade. He’ll never forget beating Lubbock Cooper – “the best team in the state that year,” he said – in a one-game playoff in 2012, behind a brilliant mound effort from Carpenter. A 2016 series win over Nacogdoches Central Heights remains burned into his brain, as do the many lively district battles with the likes of Robinson, China Spring and Kennedale at the start of the decade and Troy, Clifton and Grandview toward the end of it.
Beckham’s 2020 season at West is his last coaching the Trojans, and he’s holding out hope that the UIL will allow it to resume. Next year he’ll take over as the first baseball coach at new Lake Belton. But he said he’ll “always be a supporter of the West Trojans,” and earnestly believes that, given the talent coming up through the ranks, more state tournament trips are on the agenda.
“I’m so grateful to the West players, the assistant coaches, the administrators and the community, because they make it possible to win an award like this,” he said. “I’ll always have a heart for this place.”
Here’s a rundown of the lineup card for the rest of the Super Centex Team of the Decade:
Kyle Whitley, catcher, Troy: A splendid all-around athlete, Whitley was the Super Centex Athlete of the Year as a senior. On the diamond, he hit over .400 in each of his final three Super Centex seasons and helped the Trojans reach the Class 2A state championship game in 2014. He played football at Texas A&M after high school.
D.J. McCormick, catcher, Bosqueville: If there were ducks on the pond, McCormick knew how to shoot them home. He drove in 80 runs his final two Super Centex seasons, with batting averages of .649 as a junior and .528 as a senior, respectively.
Kramer Robertson, infielder, Midway: One of Midway’s all-time great players, Robertson won Super Centex Newcomer of the Year as a freshman in 2010 and proceeded to three more all-area honors after that, including the prestigious Player of the Year honor as a senior. That season he hit .425 with five home runs and 38 RBIs. Robertson went on to star at LSU and now plays in the St. Louis Cardinals’ organization.
Griffin Paxton, infielder, West: Paxton was a steady run producer for some potent West teams that won consecutive state titles in 2015 and ’16. He hit .431 with 38 RBIs as a junior, then added a .423 average with 44 RBIs as a senior. After playing at MCC, he transferred to UT-San Antonio, where he’s a senior infielder now.
Braxton Ashcraft, infielder, Robinson: Ashcraft dazzled as both a hitter and pitcher for the Rockets, twice winning Super Centex Player of the Year recognition in 2017 and ’18. As a senior he hit .391 with 33 runs scored and 18 stolen bases while adding an 11-1 record with a 0.90 ERA and 103 strikeouts on the mound. That June the Pittsburgh Pirates selected Ashcraft in the second round of the MLB Draft, and he’ll be entering his third pro season this year.
T.J. Rumfield, infielder, Temple: He sizzled at the hot corner when he wasn’t blazing fastballs by hitters on the mound. Rumfield combined to hit .457 with 56 RBIs his final two seasons for the Wildcats, and lettered all four years. He now plays for Texas Tech.
Preston Macik, outfielder, West: Three-time Super Centex performer won Player of the Year recognition as a junior in 2015, when he hit .413 with 41 hits and 31 RBIs while adding a 9-1 record with a 1.28 ERA on the mound. He was also the district MVP and state championship game MVP that season. He played for Temple College after high school.
Zac Law, outfielder, Robinson: One of the most gifted players to come through talent-rich Robinson, Law patrolled center field with precision as a four-year starter. He was Super Centex Player of the Year in 2014 when he hit .495 with 15 doubles, seven home runs, 40 RBIs and 29 stolen bases. He signed with the Tampa Bay Rays after his senior year, and has scored 167 runs in five minor-league seasons.
Kent Miller, outfielder, Crawford: Miller won the Super Centex Newcomer of the Year award in 2008, and closed out his sterling career in 2010 by hitting a staggering .630 with 51 RBIs.
Chase Keeton, utility, Valley Mills: Whatever Valley Mills needed, Keeton provided with a well-stocked tool belt. He was named Super Centex Player of the Year in 2019 when he hit .533 with 57 runs scored and 38 RBIs while adding a 7-4 record and 1.35 ERA on the hill. Best of all, the MCC signee helped the Eagles reach their first state tournament in 14 years.
Kolbey Carpenter, designated hitter, West: Carpenter could’ve opened his own yard service, because he could flat-out rake. He won Super Centex Player of the Year honors as a sophomore in 2010, and kept unleashing a barrage of hits thereafter. As a senior in 2012, he hit .369 with 14 home runs. Carpenter went on to star at Oklahoma, and was the Trib’s Big 12 Player of the Year in 2015.
Zack Mazza, pitcher, Bosqueville: Mazza went 12-1 on the mound as a senior in 2016, spurring the Bulldogs to their first state tournament appearance since 2008. He grabbed Super Centex Player of the Year honors that year, and was no less formidable as a hitter, ripping a .489 average with 52 RBIs.
Bailey Horn, pitcher, West: The ace of West’s back-to-back state title teams, Horn hurled his way to a 26-3 record in his final two seasons while striking out 254 batters in that stretch. He was the state tournament MVP both years. Horn was an all-region performer at McLennan before transferring to Auburn.
Matthew Kent, pitcher, Midway: Kent tallied a 19-5 record in his final two Super Centex seasons for the Panthers, tallying a 1.52 ERA as a junior and a 0.66 mark as a senior. He went on to success at Texas A&M and has pitched the past five seasons in the Boston Red Sox organization.
Sterling Wynn, pitcher, China Spring: Wynn was a first-team Super Centex hurler in both 2011 and ’12, registering nine wins with a sub-1.00 ERA both seasons. He had stints pitching for both MCC and Baylor before moving on to pro ball in the Texas Rangers’ organization. He most recently played in 2018 with the independent Grand Prairie AirHogs.
Jase Embry, pitcher, Riesel: Three-time Super Centex ace combined to go 28-6 in those seasons, helping the Indians forge some deep playoff runs. After Riesel, Embry proceeded to pitch at MCC before signing with UT-Arlington.
