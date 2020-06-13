Super Centex Athletes of the Year: Williams, Black seized their moments

The Class of 2020 just wrapped up one of the strangest closing semesters imaginable.
This year’s seniors missed out on so many things that are a normal part of school life during the months of April and May. Some of them were simple things like going to class with friends and driving out of the parking lot for the last time.
For softball, baseball, track and field, golf and tennis athletes, the seasons were mostly wiped out, leaving a lot of “what might’ve been” questions hanging in the air.
But a pair of Central Texas senior athletes can say they made the absolute most of the time they were given before the weird ending.
Crawford’s Anne Williams was a four-year starter on the Lady Pirates volleyball team and helped them win state titles in 2017 and 2019. She was a three-time state tournament qualifier in tennis, competed in the state track meet twice and played a vital role on basketball teams that advanced to at least the second round of the playoffs all four years of her high school career.
Connally’s Korie Black was a four-year varsity player in football, basketball and track. He helped the Connally football team progress from a mediocre 5-6 record in 2016 to a dominant 12-1 campaign in 2019. He helped the Cadets basketball team reach the regional tournament three times and he ran in the state track meet as a sophomore.
While they were consistent throughout four years of high school, Williams and Black shined as seniors and now they’re the Super Centex Athletes of the Year.
Williams, who gave the commencement address as Crawford’s valedictorian on June 5, has had time to reflect on her time as a Lady Pirate and can’t help but smile.
“I want to let myself feel sad about it, but at the same time, I’m just so incredibly thankful for the way everything turned out,” Williams said. “I feel like I accomplished everything I wanted to this year. I’m so grateful for my community and my parents and everybody who helped me do that.”
Williams, the Super Centex Volleyball Player of the Year in 2019, was a three-time Super Centex first-teamer in her favorite sport. She earned a second-team nod on the Super Centex basketball team as a senior after claiming first-team as a junior.
Although she possesses a bright, easygoing disposition, don’t be fooled. She’s trying to beat you.
“She doesn’t like to lose, that’s for sure,” Crawford volleyball coach Jeff Coker said. “Whether that’s volleyball, basketball, tennis, track, in the classroom, she wanted to be the best at it and made a lot of sacrifices along the way to make that happen.”
Williams was the rare volleyball standout who skipped the club scene. With so many sports and such a stellar academic record, she opted to confine her volleyball skills to the Crawford program. Williams will make a similar decision moving forward as she is set to attend Texas A&M and study architectural engineering.
There’s no doubt, though, that she made the most of her time on the court. Williams posted 570 kills, 445 digs and 74 blocks as she led the Lady Pirates to the state championship last fall.
Throughout her career, she had a knack for making plays in the clutch.
“She just always played her best when we needed it the most,” Coker said. “I think it started even sophomore year at the state tournament. She got named to the all-tournament team and played her two best matches of the year. That gave her a lot of confidence going into her junior and senior year and she kept on going.”
After winning state as a sophomore, Williams was hungry to do it again. Crawford lost in the regional final in 2018, which only served to motivate Williams more going into her senior campaign.
She said she felt a lot of pressure to add another state title as her senior year started.
“Even though it seemed so far away, at the same time you’re always thinking about it,” Williams said. “For us, it was always our goal the whole time. That was what we were going for. The anticipation of it was really stressful, but once we really got into the season and started working as a team, it just happened. It’s easier to do things when you have a bunch of teammates behind you.”
Like Williams, Connally’s Black immediately referenced his teammates when reflecting on his high school career.
Black came into high school as his older brother, Keith Black Jr., was starting his senior year. The two brothers were on the Cadets’ varsity basketball team together that year.
Korie Black was big and fast enough to compete at the varsity level as a ninth grader in football too. The fact that he and his brother’s friends knew each other was both a blessing and a curse.
“I knew a lot of guys in every sport,” Black said. “I knew them from when I was growing up and it was different because they’ll play around with you and stuff. But once I got to high school my freshman year they would try to kill me out there. I hung out with a lot of them. But then again, they were like my big brothers. They would put it on me if I wasn’t ready, even at practice.”
That kind of trial by fire as a freshman on varsity shaped Black into one of Central Texas’ standout athletes the last several seasons.
He began getting looks from college football programs at defensive back early in his career and committed to Oklahoma State in June of 2019. Black followed that by earning Super Centex first-team honors at defensive back last fall.
“He’s one of the best DBs that I’ve coached,” Connally athletic director and head football coach Shane Anderson said. “At this level, he can shut down half the field.”
Black finished his senior football season with 38 tackles, two interceptions and five pass breakups. Those might seem like underwhelming stats, until one considers what they actually mean.
“How many targets did he even have?” Anderson said. “I think the last one to really test him was Lorena his junior year and they tried to throw a home run late in the game to try and win it and he picked it off. After that, I don’t know that anyone else really threw at him.”
Interestingly, Black took a similar, aggressive approach on the basketball court, where he earned Super Centex first-team honors as a junior and senior.
“A lot of times, even when he was a sophomore, I would put him on the other team’s best scorer,” Connally basketball coach Quinton Snell said. “He plays corner. He has a pretty good understanding of trying to stay in front of people. He’s got that kind of mindset to shut you down. He’d get in a defensive back stance while he’s trying to guard a dude dribbling a basketball. If he was comfortable playing that way and not getting into foul trouble, we wouldn’t mess with his mechanics with his stance.”
Snell believes Black would have had a good shot at making the state track meet if spring sports had been played as scheduled. The Connally senior, who qualified for state with the school’s 4x200-meter relay team as a sophomore, had his eyes on the state record in the 200-meter dash.
As it stands, Connally’s football and boys’ basketball teams combined to go 33-6 during the 2019-20 school year. The Cadets won district titles in both sports and that’s something Black will always hold dear.
“I’m proud of all of them,” he said. “I’m proud of everybody to see where we came from, where we started out freshman year and see where we ended up. Unfortunately, we didn’t get the whole job done. We still were able to make moments together and become closer as far as life after high school.”
