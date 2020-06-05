In order to sail, your boat requires wind. Or you can just blow really, really hard.
Truthfully, it pays to be able to move both ways.
Groesbeck’s Hannah DeFriend and Lorena’s Zane Grimm are a pair of 2020 graduates who have admittedly benefited from people providing the wind in their sails – from parents to ministers, teachers to coaches. But even with that help, they were more than willing to sometimes rely on their own power to progress forward. These self-motivated salutatorians sailed through a school year marked by uncharted waters, and came out safe and sound on the other side. For the way they excelled in both their athletic and academic pursuits, DeFriend and Grimm are the Scholar-Athletes of the Year on the Tribune-Herald’s 2019-20 Super Centex All-Academic Team.
When DeFriend first started playing sports, she gave everything an audition. But she wasn’t very tall, which hindered her effectiveness in the likes of volleyball and basketball. Fortunately, she found tennis, which in Groesbeck isn’t hard to do. The Goats own a rich heritage in the sport, and Hannah’s father Roy played at Groesbeck under local coaching legend Jim Longbotham.
“When she started getting serious with tennis in junior high and playing school matches, she started getting more competitive,” said Hannah’s mother, Bonnie. “She wanted to play more and practice more. We took her every Wednesday to private lessons. I got to the point where I was like, ‘OK, honey, if you’re burned out, it’s OK not to go tonight.’ We didn’t want to push her to do it, only if this is what you want to do. But she was pretty self-motivated.”
When you’re winning matches, that will keep you coming back for more. In DeFriend’s freshman year of 2016-17, she partnered with Josie Wells to win the district title in girls doubles. Later that season, the duo advanced on to state. That rapid advancement came quicker than an overhead smash. It also gave DeFriend a sign that tennis was her ticket to a brighter future.
“I was like, ‘Oh, wow.’ I played on the freshman volleyball team, but I made it to state my freshman year in tennis,” she said. “So, why not play tennis (exclusively)? All the coaches supported me and everything.”
DeFriend continued accumulating net profits over the next several seasons. She added more district and regional titles, and returned to the UIL state tournament as both a sophomore and junior. She and Wells won a silver medal in doubles in 2018, and then DeFriend claimed a bronze medal in girls singles in 2019.
She dreamed of a golden sunset to her high school career in 2020, but COVID-19 had other ideas.
“We had quarantine and I was kind of happy at first – ‘OK, yay, no school,’” DeFriend said. “’I need a break.’ As the weeks went on, I was like, ‘I kind of want to go back.’ … The day the schools completely shut down and the UIL was like, no more UIL, that was a tough day. My heart sunk.”
DeFriend may have initially embraced the extended spring break – what teenager wouldn’t? – but she wasn’t averse to exerting effort in her studies. She particularly took to math, though she joked, “Crazy people like math, but that’s what I’m the best at.” She worked hard and finished her high school tenure with a 5.3 grade point average on a 5.0 scale as Groesbeck’s 2020 salutatorian.
DeFriend said it wasn’t easy, but it was worth it.
“There were some long car rides, having to work in the car,” she said. “It was definitely a challenge having to keep up my school work and having to play tennis all the time.”
Nevertheless, tennis gave her some of her best friends and most treasured memories. In her junior year Groesbeck finished third at the Class 4A-and-Under State Team Tennis Tournament. The Goats’ bronze-clinching win came down to the final match, and DeFriend said that as she and her teammates crowded along the fence to watch, the air crackled with excitement.
The real prize wasn’t the medal itself, though. Groesbeck’s coach Dusty Loewe had promised his team that if they brought a medal home from state he’d let the players shave his head.
Buzz-buzz, Coach.
“Everyone got a strip,” DeFriend said, giggling at the memory. “Seniors first, and then we gave him a little goody basket with a bunch of hair stuff in it. It was super funny.”
While DeFriend served up plenty of aces as a Goat, her sweetest service came away from the court. She participated in a slew of community projects, including volunteering with the Waco Tennis Association to work with Special Olympians and distributing candy to children at Groesbeck’s Fall Frolic.
One of her favorite endeavors was called Blessings in October, an annual home repair project. In 2019, DeFriend’s group painted a fence and built a wheelchair ramp for a nursing home in Groesbeck. “That was a big thing,” she said. “We got to talk to the (nursing home residents), and it was an all-day thing. We got to see our friends, have fun, splash paint on each other.”
DeFriend will pack those priceless memories with her when she leaves for college. She will play tennis for McMurry University in Abilene next year. It’s an opportunity for which she is acutely grateful, considering how her senior high school season ended.
“After it ended so abruptly, I’m glad I get the opportunity to keep playing,” she said. “I feel like I wouldn’t have had closure if I wouldn’t have kept playing.”
Lorena's Grimm enjoys the ride
Lorena held its 2020 graduation on Friday, and when salutatorian Zane Grimm made his speech he used the metaphor of a roller coaster to describe the school year. No doubt it’s been a wild, sometimes bumpy ride for Grimm.
Even though he endured his share of bruises, Grimm enjoyed the thrill of it all.
Grimm competed in the pole vault in junior high in addition to playing football. It was a rush, and he loved it. But the vault led to the first of several injuries, as he suffered a stress fracture in his back. He missed his freshman football season due to the ailment. By his sophomore year Grimm was feeling healthy enough to play, and after starting the season on the JV he worked his way to the varsity by the district opener.
Only problem, he broke his arm in his second varsity practice and missed the rest of that season, too. Grimm again rehabilitated his body and made it through the 2019 season, his junior year, almost completely healthy. (He did play with a torn ligament in his thumb.) He won District 8-4A Defensive Newcomer of the Year honors as a safety, and helped the Leopards go 11-2 and reach the third round of the playoffs before losing to Pittsburg, 34-28.
Grimm’s old back injury flared up again his senior year. He tried to play through it, but suffered a sprained neck against Lampasas that sent him to the sideline again. He dedicated himself to his physical therapy and managed to get back on the field for Lorena’s final two district games.
The injuries weren’t fun by any means. Grimm would have rather been on the field. But he tried to make the most of his rehab.
“I learned how to do things without having football,” Grimm said. “I picked things up. I learned to yo-yo in my free time. I was like, ‘I can’t do anything,’ so I picked up a yo-yo and got pretty good. I found another side of myself other than athletics. With all of that, if I could go back I would not be injured, but it wasn’t the worst thing that’s happened.”
Grimm said that his parents always stressed education over athletics anyway. So he tackled his studies with the same fervor that he might lay a lick on an opposing ball carrier.
“There were times it was very challenging,” Grimm said. “I was like, ‘Man, I don’t know if I’m going to get this done. I kind of have to do this.’ But I ended up doing it pretty well, and balanced it with other things, too. My parents always told me education first, that’s what you need to focus on before football. So I was always making sure my grades were high, and then be great at football.”
He was able to win at both. He was an all-district safety and team captain for the Leopards in 2019. Plus he scored big in the classroom with a 101.27 GPA, ranking second in Lorena’s senior class of 124 students.
Zane was happy about that finish, because it allowed him to match his older brother Zach, also a former Lorena defensive star and salutatorian who is pursuing his doctorate degree in organic chemistry from Rice.
“All my teachers, coaches and parents, they were all big role models,” Grimm said. “They always pushed me to keep going and do your best in athletics and academics. Mostly academics. Plus, I also had my brother to look up to. I said, I can’t let him outdo me. He was also salutatorian. I said, I’ve at least got to be salutatorian. Plus he was good at football, so I said, I can’t get shown up.”
Zane’s football career may have played out in fits and starts due to injuries, but he found gains through the pain. He discovered what he hopes will be his chosen profession after college – physical therapist. That’s the path he plans to pursue when he starts college in the fall at Angelo State.
“I have spent a lot of time in the physical therapy room. I like to know how to fix things. I’ll be able to fix the problems I have on myself, won’t have to go to the physical therapist,” he said, chuckling. “But it’s always a fun atmosphere in the physical therapy rooms. I enjoy watching them and everything.”
Here’s a look at the rest of the Super Centex All-Academic Team:
BOYS
Lane Francis, Bosqueville: All-district baseball infielder could turn a double play as efficiently as figuring advanced mathematical equations, with 97.7 GPA.
Davis Golden, China Spring: Cougars’ valedictorian was also savvy on the basketball court, as an academic all-state player and key contributor to China Spring’s deepest playoff run in two decades.
David Bryan, Gatesville: Hornets’ valedictorian was a true team player, as member of track, basketball, baseball and wrestling teams along with UIL number sense and science squads, where he was a regional qualifier in both.
Blake Schroeder, Hillsboro: Academic all-state baseball player served in National Honor Society and Student Council while winning Hillsboro’s Booster Club scholarship.
Christian Rushing, Kopperl: Eagles’ valedictorian earned varsity letters in six sports while donating time to area food bank, Angel Tree, and by reading to Kopperl preschool students.
Alex Zarate, La Vega: Former Super Centex Newcomer of Year in soccer graduated through La Vega’s early college program with enough credits for his associate’s degree.
Preston Bradley, Live Oak: A varsity basketball, baseball and tennis player, Bradley dazzled in the classroom with 4.31 GPA and as a SAT National Merit Commended Scholar.
Bryce Tonkin, Bishop Reicher: On his way to becoming Cougars’ valedictorian, Tonkin participated in football, powerlifting and track, along with mock trial, student council and theater.
Cade Allison, Robinson: Four-year football, golf letterman was a member of National Honor Society and an officer in Fellowship of Christian Athletes, will further golf career at McLennan Community College.
Austin Burch, Vanguard: Four-sport star, TAPPS all-state quarterback earned a full academic scholarship to Oklahoma, where he’ll be walking on to the Sooners’ football team.
Honorable Mention: Gavin Mach, Axtell; KJ Peoples, Nathan Churchman and Bryan Garza, China Spring; Riley Perry, Clifton; Luke Eason, Eagle Christian; Colby McWhorter, Groesbeck; Kobe Fleming, Hillsboro; Julian Hernandez and Jeffrey Nickerson, La Vega; James Dickson, Lorena; Jhobe Smith and Michael Ramos, McGregor; Kyle Kowalski, Midway; Daniel Felipe, Robinson; Dalton Sawyer, Vanguard; Jack Hamilton, West
GIRLS
Rachel Kallus, Abbott: Former state champion hurdler also excelled in cross country, volleyball and basketball while earning numerous academic honors, including Dallas’s WFAA-TV’s Scholar Athlete of the Week last fall.
Miannah Little, Connally: Super Centex Girls Basketball Player of the Year scored in the classroom (96.2 GPA) while volunteering with Hidden Treasures, Connally Food Drive and Cadets in Action.
Anne Williams, Crawford: Crawford’s valedictorian with a 107.3 GPA, Williams was a two-time state champion volleyball player, the Super Centex Volleyball Player of the Year, plus an all-region basketball player and a three-time state qualifier in tennis.
Alayna Washington, Gatesville: Standout basketball player, powerlifter, cross country runner also was named Gatesville’s Most Likely To Succeed student, and will attend West Point with a goal of one day working in the U.S. Secret Service.
Avery Holmes, Hillsboro: Eagles’ valedictorian (4.468 GPA) competed in volleyball and golf while teaching Vacation Bible School and participating in FFA’s Adopt-A-Highway program.
Jordyn Linnstaedter, Lorena: 2019 state qualifying-golfer ranked third in Lorena’s senior class with 100.5 GPA, also named Lorena’s student of the year in calculus.
Tatum Seith, Midway: UT-San Antonio-bound softball standout carried 98.2 GPA while giving back to such endeavors as Midway Student Council, National Night Out and the Central Texas Humane Society.
Rylee Rosas, Riesel: Rosas served as Riesel’s senior class secretary, treasurer of National Honor Society while lettering in cross country, basketball and track.
Sophia Swenke, Waco High: Senior class valedictorian, tennis standout still found time to volunteer for the likes of Talitha Koum, Caritas, and the Family Abuse Center.
Hallie King, West: Super Centex volleyball star also killed it in the classroom, as the valedictorian of West’s 101-member senior class with a 108.4 weighted GPA.
Honorable Mention: Kennedy Kalka, Axtell; Taylor Bosse, Chilton; Ana Maddox, Crawford; Bramisha Lewis, Hillsboro; Jaydyn Gillham, Hubbard; Aiyana Ephraim, La Vega; Elizabeth Helmer, Live Oak; Haley Flores, Madison Gardiner and Sara Robertson, Lorena; Scarlett Vanek, Mart; Haven Booker, Rapoport; Valerie Gomez, Robinson; Jennifer Aleman, Valley Mills; Kylie Rogers, Vanguard; Allie Holloman and Emilie Jares, West
