It’s so hard to say goodbye to yesterday — so reminded those butterscotch-throated crooners from the 1990s, Boyz II Men. They were right, but it’s kind of nice to say hello and reintroduce yourself to yesterday all over again.
Over the past year, the Trib has published a series of Super Centex All-Decade Teams for the 2010s. It’s been enjoyable to go back and dig through the archives and reminisce about all the great athletes who have called Central Texas home. We’ve published All-Decade honor squads in every sport for which we already annually named a Super Centex team — boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, softball, baseball, football and volleyball. (We’ve yet to publish a six-man football all-decade team, but that’s in the works.)
In recent months, I’ve heard the queries from fans of the “other” sports. What about golf?, someone asked. Other readers inquired about tennis or track and field.
It would be a much more challenging process to produce such a team in what I’d term as the “individual” sports. (Yes, you compete on a track team, but I’ve had college track coaches who even acknowledged that it’s still primarily an individual sport, and I’d say the same truth applies for the others.) The most vexing issue is that we don’t have Super Centex teams already in those sports. During a normal school year — you know, one where there are games and sporting events to cover — the Trib produces 10 Super Centex teams, in the previously mentioned sports from a couple of paragraphs ago plus an all-academic team spanning all sports. And those babies don’t assemble, photograph and write themselves. It’s a rather time-consuming process.
We don’t want to ignore the other sports, though. I’m proud of our coverage over the years. We’ve always sought to highlight standout athletes in sports like golf, tennis and powerlifting with feature stories and event coverage, particularly at the state competitions. We typically produce a wealth of profiles leading into the state track meet.
All that to say, when considering those readers’ questions, I thought that while it would be difficult to produce an entire team of Super Centex stars for each of those sports, we could certainly come up with an Athlete of the Decade for each one. In most cases, I’ve also listed some honorable mention selections as well. These superlative winners are based on their overall careers and laundry list of achievements. As you’ll soon see, it’s a rather esteemed group.
One note: these winners followed the same eligibility rules as our previous Super Centex All-Decade teams, in that the athlete should have finished up their athlete careers within the decade between 2010 and 2019. I (strongly) considered providing an exception for those spring sports seniors in the Class of 2020 who didn’t get to finish their athletic careers this year. Ultimately, I decided to stick to the same format. We won’t forget about those stars if we’re all still around in 2030 — they’ll be eligible for the 2020s All-Decade superlatives.
So, here they are — the sunshine after the rain. (Sorry, my pals Boys II Men unearthed an earworm.)
Girls Cross Country: Annie Dunlap, Crawford. Dunlap was a sensational all-around athlete who also excelled in basketball and track and field. In cross country, she won Class 2A state titles in both 2012 and ’13, setting a meet record her senior year. Dunlap went on to compete for Baylor.
Honorable mention: Miranda Prado, Lorena; Hannah Dillard, Valley Mills; Celia Holmes, Live Oak
Boys Cross Country: Kyle Doty, Bruceville-Eddy. A four-time state qualifier in cross country, Doty never finished outside the top 10 at the state meet. He claimed state titles in both 2014 and ’16 to go along with a seventh-place finish as a freshman and a bronze medal as a junior. Doty proceeded to a successful career at Tarleton State.
Honorable mention: Chase Rathke, Crawford; Dallas Rushing, Axtell; Klay Howard, Covington
Girls Swimming/Diving: Emily Neubert, Midway. Nobody made a bigger splash in the pool than Neubert, who won four state titles for Midway, sweeping the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard butterfly in both 2010 and ’11. She kept drenching the competition after high school, competing in the 2012 Olympic Trials and becoming an All-American at Texas A&M.
Boys Swimming/Diving: Will Chandler, Midway. Chandler didn’t let his Crohn’s disease hold him back from becoming one of the state’s best divers. He won a UIL state title for the Panthers in 2010 in the 1-meter dive, then became a Big 12 champion and All-American for the Texas Longhorns.
Honorable mention: Noah Henry, Belton
Girls Powerlifting: Jazmine Jones, Cameron Yoe. Yo, was this Cameron stalwart strong or what? Jones won powerlifting state titles in 2013, ’14 and ’15, hoisting a total of 1,150 pounds her senior year. She joined the club powerlifting team at Sam Houston State after high school and garnered All-America honors.
Honorable mention: Timmea Joiner, Temple; Beth Bounds, Moody; Deonshae Milliner, Moody
Boys Powerlifting: Andrew Billings, Waco High. Consider this heavy achievement: All Billings did as a senior was break Mark Henry’s 22-year-old prep record to win his second straight superheavyweight state title. Billings totaled 2,010 pounds in the squat, bench and deadlift — a record that was surpassed in 2015 by Rudy Flores of Laredo United — and then continued to show off that strength playing football for Baylor and the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals.
Honorable mention: Seth Kohlscheen, Crawford; Ben Hughes, University
Girls Golf: Kaity Cummings, Vanguard. While no local player has won a UIL individual state title since Chilton’s Gabby Dominguez wrapped up her run of four straight in 2009, Cummings secured a TAPPS title in 2015 for Vanguard. She helped the Lady Vikings win three straight TAPPS team titles from 2013-15. She kept winning at Houston Baptist University, where she was a three-time all-conference golfer and the individual Southland Conference champ in 2018.
Boys Golf: Andrew Paysse, Belton. When Paysse won the Class 5A state championship in 2013 with a two-day total of 138, it marked the best score at the state tourney since some guy named Jordan Spieth went for a 132 in 2011. Paysse finished up his time at Belton as the No. 10-ranked golf recruit in the state, signing with Texas A&M, where he became an all-region performer.
Honorable mention: Jake Blenden, Crawford; Carter Caldwell, Vanguard
Girls Tennis: Kenna Kilgo, Midway. Kilgo could flat-out go on the tennis court. She teamed with her brother Kolby to win a mixed doubles state title for Midway in 2010, then added another state gold medal in girls singles in 2011. Kilgo played for Texas Tech from 2012-15, becoming the first player in program history to reach four straight NCAA tournaments and leading the Lady Raiders to their first Sweet 16 berth as a senior. She’s now an assistant tennis coach at Iowa State.
Honorable mention: Ally Johnson, Iredell.
Boys Tennis: Kolby Kilgo, Midway. How about a Kilgo sweep? Kolby posted a 75-16 singles record and a 199-20 doubles mark during his high school career, closing out his run with a mixed doubles state title with sister Kenna in 2010. He went on to become an all-conference player at UT-San Antonio, and is now a private tennis coach in the San Antonio area.
Honorable mention: Colton Fowler, Iredell, Evan Mastin, Vanguard.
Girls Track and Field: Celia Holmes, Live Oak. My “medal” detector is going off like crazy when I recall Holmes’ incredible career. She won a total of 12 TAPPS state titles in track (to go with three more in cross country), sweeping the 1,600 and 3,200 her entire high school tenure and setting state records in each of those distances. Holmes is now a sophomore distance runner at Baylor.
Honorable mention: Ca’purnika Galbert, Mart; Tontyana Sanders, Connally; Paula Smith, Connally; Keauna Whitfield, Rosebud-Lott; Annie Rhodes, Midway
Boys Track and Field: Quintaveon Mason, La Vega. Mason won four gold medals at the UIL state track meet as a sprinter on winning La Vega relay teams, and helped the Pirates win the overall Class 4A team title in 2019. “It’s an amazing feeling to go out with a bang,” Mason said after the dominant performance.
Honorable mention: Morgan Whitfield, Iredell; Brandon Bray, China Spring; Kyle Doty, Bruceville-Eddy; Blaine Listach, Rapoport; Dallas Rushing, Axtell; Chase Rathke, Crawford
