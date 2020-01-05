Sometimes the lessons you learn the hard way have the most lasting impact of all.
After losing in the playoffs one season, Crawford volleyball coach Jeff Coker realized that his team hadn’t played a rigorous enough schedule. He looked at some of the top Class 2A programs in the state, the Poths and Leons of the world, and noticed that they were beefing up their nondistrict calendars with successful, higher classification foes.
That’s what we’ve got to do, Coker thought.
The rest, shall we say, is history. The Lady Pirates have taken on all comers ever since, and they’ve emerged as one of the elite programs in the state. Under Coker, Crawford has averaged 39 wins per season this decade, made four trips to the UIL state tournament (2013, ’15, ’17 and ’19), and captured two of the past three 2A state titles. Because of his astute leadership in growing a budding juggernaut, Coker is the Tribune-Herald’s choice as the Super Centex Volleyball Coach of the Decade.
Meanwhile, former Midway star Allye Beth Deaton, who twice won Player of the Year honors, now adds another accolade as our Player of the Decade for 2010-19.
Crawford’s Coker never worries too much if his team loses matches in August and September. He knows they’re going to face some of the giants of the sport during that stretch. That’s gigantic in both school size – Crawford has made it a habit of playing 5A and 6A foes in nondistrict play – and in the sheer physical dimensions of the opposing players. Crawford typically doesn’t have a six-footer on its roster, but the Lady Pirates more than hold their own.
“He always tells us that he doesn’t want our last game to be the best team we’ve played,” said Ana Maddox, one of seven seniors on Crawford’s 2019 state championship team. “So it’s very nice that he does that for us. It definitely prepares us.”
By the time Crawford gets into district play, it’s seen the best the state can offer. So, no offense to its district opponents, but they’re not likely to strike any fear in the Lady Pirates. Crawford has won its past 116 district matches in a row through the 2019 season. The Lady Pirates haven’t lost to a district opponent since 2011.
“You play so many of those tough teams early on that have big six-foot hitters at every position, where you’re just trying to do anything you can to stop them,” Coker said last season. “The defense has to try to dig a ball with one blocker or no blockers up because they’re going so fast, or maybe they’re hitting over the top of us. We finally get down to playing people our size and the game slows down for them a little bit.”
Coker, who won three Super Centex Coach of the Year honors during the decade, clearly has an understanding of what it takes to coach winning volleyball. But his devotion to his students goes far beyond just trying to make them better volleyball players. Many of them he’s known since they were in elementary school, attending his summer camp.
He cares about them as people, and wants to see them succeed when the bumps of life come their way more so than the bumps and digs of a volley.
“It’s not that we’re learning just volleyball,” former setter Haley Vaughn told the Trib in 2017. “We’re learning how to be good people in our communities. He’s an awesome coach.”
Deaton brought ‘phenomenal’ work ethic
It wasn’t the state No. 1 ranking. It wasn’t even the national No. 1 ranking bestowed on her team by USA Today.
Former Midway standout Allye Beth Deaton knew that her team had made it big when it was featured on the morning announcements over the high school P.A. system.
“Volleyball has never been the super-important sport at our school, so it helped get people excited,” said Deaton in December 2016, following her senior season.
Only two players in the 26-year history of the Super Centex Volleyball Team have ever won the Player of the Year honor twice. The first to do so was China Spring’s versatile Karlyn Meyers (2006, ’07), who went on to become a key player at Texas Tech. Deaton was the second, as she was a back-to-back honoree in 2015 and ’16.
It wasn’t just that she was tall and athletic and could hit like Deontay Wilder’s jab, though Deaton was indeed all those things. She was also a smart player, and willing to work tirelessly on the little things.
“Her work ethic is phenomenal,” said Midway coach Ryan Porter in 2015. “She plays injured, she plays hurt. Every day in the weight room, she’s getting after it, and in the offseason she gets the best training that’s available to her.”
During her senior year, Deaton fueled one of the best teams in program history. Midway went 42-4 and won 31 straight matches at one point, seizing USA Today’s No. 1 national ranking. She showed her versatility with her precise back-row passing, tallying 558 digs, while also soaring to the net to smack a team-best 456 kills as well.
In November of that year, Deaton signed with TCU and appeared in 27 matches in the 2017 and ’18 seasons while battling multiple injuries. But her legacy as one of the area’s all-time greats remains intact.
“Her agility is unmatched among female athletes in Central Texas,” Porter said during Deaton’s junior year. “She has the quickest first step and can read the game better than any player I’ve had in 20 years.”
Here’s a look at the other Centex volleyball players who made the 2010s a decade to remember.
Anne Williams, Crawford: Three-time Super Centex first-team selection captured 2019 Super Centex Player of Year award to go with her two state championship rings. In her three years as a starter, Williams totaled 1,423 kills and 1,325 digs.
Reese Rhodes, Midway: One of the things that made Rhodes so dangerous was her equally effective ability to finish off a point herself, or deliver a pristine set to a teammate for a kill. The Texas Tech signee was a three-time Super Centex first-team performer and two-time District 12-6A MVP.
McKenzie Tuyo, Lorena: The gravity-defying Tuyo tallied an area-leading 514 kills in her senior season of 2018, when she won Super Centex Player of the Year honors. She was no less effective as a defender, as the Henderson State signee also picked up 30 blocks and 323 digs.
Haley Vaughn, Crawford: The Lady Pirates’ all-time assist leader tallied 1,616 as a senior in 2017, which ranked fourth nationally. But her contributions were myriad, and she finished her career in as fine a way as possible, helping Crawford win its first Class 2A state title while winning state tournament MVP honors.
Bailey Keith, Live Oak: A MaxPreps All-American as a senior, Keith was a killing machine, setting a Central Texas record and leading the country with 892 putaways. Moreover, the Air Force recruit helped the Lady Falcons claim the TAPPS Class 2A state title in 2017, the program’s first.
Justice McGowan, University: Three-time Super Centex first-team performer delivered many a rejection notice during her years patrolling the net for the Lady Trojans. She went on to become an all-conference star at McMurry, setting that program’s career hitting percentage record.
Bailey Meggs, Robinson: In her junior year of 2014, Meggs powered Robinson to its first state tournament berth in 43 years. She was Super Centex Player of the Year that year, and repeated as a first-teamer in 2015, when she added 398 more kills to her career totals.
Ky Foster, Crawford: Foster helped usher in an ultra-successful era for the Lady Pirates, behind consistent, versatile play that helped her win the Super Centex Player of the Year award in 2013. Foster’s 586 kills her senior year set a then-school record for Crawford.
Chelsi Gill, La Vega: A skydiver who could do it all, Gill averaged a triple-double her senior season of 2012 (10.1 kills, 15.2 assists and 12.3 digs) while winning Super Centex Player of the Year recognition.
Glynna Johnson, Gatesville: The 6-foot-3 Johnson was a force. In her final two seasons, she pounded 1,192 kills and 298 blocks. In 2011, Johnson won Super Centex Player of the Year honors while pacing the Lady Hornets to the regional tournament.
Krista Koopmann, China Spring: In her one and only season in China Spring in 2010, the senior transfer and daughter of head coach Melissa Cain made a mighty impact, setting school records for kills in a match (33) and in a season (572).
