Super Centex stars like Whitney’s Devin Wilson, Bruceville-Eddy’s Nathan Quattlebaum, Mart’s Kyler Martin and University’s Corey Sandolph are among the star-studded rosters for the 12th annual Super Centex Victory Bowl, benefiting the Heart of Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Rosters were revealed this week for the football, softball, baseball and volleyball games, as well as the cheer squads. As usual, the teams feature some of the top players in the area, including Super Centex Volleyball Player of the Year Anne Williams of Crawford, Clifton’s standout baseball hurler Mason Brandenburger and Midway softball star and UTSA signee Tatum Seith.
The baseball and softball games will be played June 5 at Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton. The volleyball contest is pegged for 12:30 p.m. June 6 at University High School, while the football game will be 6:30 p.m. that night at Waco ISD Stadium.
Victory Bowl rosters
BLUE FOOTBALL
School — Name
Academy — Braeden Lilly
Blooming Grove — Taylor Cochran
Cameron Yoe — Kobe Young
Connally — Brian Williams
Corsicana — Eric Dickson
Cranfills Gap — Caleb Ince
Eagle Christian — Ben Hampton
Fairfield — Chandler Noble
Fairfield — Justin Abram
Fairfield — Jar-Mychael Hudson
Florence — Troy Dunagan
Granger — Carlos Reyna
Groesbeck — Beau Pagel
Jarrell — Heron Rodriguez
Jarrell — Jesus Perez
Kerens — Daniel Fernandez
La Vega — James Baggett
Lorena — Bradley Lina
Lorena — Ty Moore
Lorena — Tyler Sparks
Marlin — Charleston Lee
Meridian — Zade Kendall
Methodist Home — Dremon Bible
Mexia — Jacob Kyle
Mexia — Jalen Busby
Midway — Braden Ednsley
Midway — Carson Byrd
Mildred — Caleb Hayes
Mount Calm — Darius Williams
Rice — Saul Diaz
Rice — Dakota Jessie
Robinson — Colby Crow
Robinson — Ethan Linder
Rosebud-Lott — DaMonte Hargrow
Rosebud-Lott — Adrian Valdez
Salado — Travis Carter
Teague — Travis Lemons
Teague — Gelico Green
Texas Wind — Tyler Miller
University — Corey Sandolph
Valley Mills — Dalton Martin
Valley Mills — Javieon Simmons
Waco — Jaydon Ridge
Waco — Jordan Becerra
Waco — Xamier Latchinson
Walnut Springs — Vance Trotte
BLUE VOLLEYBALL
School — Name
Academy — Aubrey Fossett
Blum — Emma Rodriguez
Bosqueville — Alexis Garner
Buckholts — Lizzi Trdy
Chilton — Shawn Daniels
Fairfield — Braden Bossier
Groesbeck — Abigail Johnson
Rosebud-Lott — Erakah Easley
Salado — Landry Rogers
Teague — Macy Guerrero
University — JoLyssa Lewis
Valley Mills — Taylor Fouts
BLUE BASEBALL
School — Name
Academy — David Proctor
Blooming Grove — Ethan Nors
Bosqueville — Will McClellan
Corsicana — Cade Johnson
Corsicana — Lane Fuentes
Florence — Roy Carlson
Holland — Zane Spinn
Kerens — Anders Sundquist
Killeen — Brandon Fox
Lampasas — Martin Ybarra
Lampasas — Ethan Rascoe
Meridian — Matt Rosas
Mexia — J.R. Deichler
Mexia — Evan Harrison
Rice — Tanner Carlisle
Texas Wind — Cole Bourland
Rogers — Trevor Glaser
Valley Mills — Cory McNai
BLUE SOFTBALL
School — Name
Academy — McKenzie Schulze
Fairfield — Reb ecca Dunlap
Groesbeck — Kennedy Cox
Kerens — Kaylee Reed
Lorena — Damiana Longo
Lorena — Sara Robertson
Midway — Tatum Seith
Midway Ryleigh Firmin
Mildred — Alyssa Bataes
Robinson — Taylor Strain
Rosebud-Lott — Christa Niemeyer
Salado — Erin Faske
University — Mercedez Luna
University — Beronica De Los Rios
Valley Mills — Jessica Johnson
BLUE CHEER
School — Name
Blooming Grove — Jessica Sykes
Cameron Yoe — Kenzee Layne
Chilton — Deisi Espinoza
Cranfills Gap — Vianey Lujan
Granger — Kylie Cruse
Groesbeck — Hannah Rash
Kerens — Katie Atkeisson
Meridian — Madisyn Hicks
Salado — Averie Platt
University — Alanna Thornton
RED FOOTBALL
School — Name
Aquilla — Dakota Price
Avalon — Marcos Kinser
Axtell — Justin Ketcher
Belton — Tanner Holman
Belton — Grant Milligan
Bremond — JT Anthony
Bruceville-Eddy — Nathan Quattlebaum
Bruceville-Eddy — Tate Grams
Bynum — Dakota Mynarcik
China Spring — Joshua Thomas
China Spring — Jabril Powell
China Spring — KJ Peoples
Clifton — Coley Davis
Copperas Cove — Donovon Blow
Copperas Cove — Aaron Shanahan
Covington — Giovanni Mendez
Crawford — Jed Whitney
Dawson — Zane Guerra
Gatesville — Stephen Fitzer
Gatesville — Luke Gregory
Hamilton — Cade Kneuper
Harker Heights — Malachi Robinson
Harker Heights — Nasir Castillo
Hico — Ryan Irvin
Hillsboro — Jaace Miles
Hillsboro — Jakobe Blacknall
Hillsboro — Brandon Montoya
Hubbard — Logan Morris
Italy — Cahl Horn
Itasca — JaVonn Reed
Mart — Tonny Sanchez-Yanez
Mart — Kyler Martin
Mart — Chris Bledsoe
McGregor — Michael Ramos
Milford — Tyvon Gates
Oglesby — Isael Uribe
Parkview — Josiah Noble
Reicher — Noah Plsek
Riesel — Donavon Blakes
Shoemaker — Donovan Davidson
Temple — Dayton Lewis
Vanguard — Austin Burch
Whitney — Juan Saucedo
Whitney — Devin Wilson
Whitney — Shawntay Owens
Wortham — Brandon Coker
RED VOLLEYBALL
School — Name
Abbott — Rachel Kallus
Bremond — Bailee Gaspard
China Spring — Jenna Kuligowski
Copperas Cove — Leah Powell
Crawford — Ana Maddox
Crawford — Anne Williams
Crawford — Peyton Elmore
Gatesville — Sydney Mundkowsky
Italy — Courtney Riddle
Troy — Savannah Sebek
Whitney — Delaney Woodell
Wortham — Rylee Goolsby
RED BASEBALL
School — Name
Abbott — Matthew Pevehouse
Avalon — Dillon Martin
Blum — Dylan Vardeman
Bremond — Casey Garrett
China Spring — Jacob Kuligowski
Clifton — Mason Brandenberger
Copperas Cove — Christopher Lingo
Gatesville — Brennen Mata
Grandview — Colby Diduch
Harker Heights — Chan Rinehart
Harker Heights — Riley Bridenstine
Hillsboro — Blake Schoreder
Hubbard — Chance Hasse
McGregor — Jhobe Smith
Moody — Cody Stone
Riesel — Lane Kemp
Troy — Kyle Torres
West — Jack Hamilton
RED SOFTBALL
School — Name
Abbott — Kenna Mynar
Clifton — Audrey Anderson
Crawford — Makey Dunbar
Italy — LaKota Townley
Italy — Alex Jones
McGregor — Madison Knox
Moody — Ellena Munoz
Riesel — Jacie Ehlers
Temple — Hayli Hesse
Temple Holy Trinity — Stormy Boone
Troy — Alyssa Kelley
Troy — Haley Maynard
West — Audry Holloman
West — Jordyne Reese
Whitney — Kenzie Seely
RED CHEER
School — Name
Avalon — Kayla Campbell
Bremond — Kendall Johnson
Clifton — Sutton Finney
Covington — Baylee Casillas
Crawford — Kelsey Compton
Hamilton — Abby Killian
Hamilton — Lainey Hale
Hubbard — Jaydyn Gillham
Italy — Hannah Carr
Italy — Kaityn Brown
