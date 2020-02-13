Super Centex stars like Whitney’s Devin Wilson, Bruceville-Eddy’s Nathan Quattlebaum, Mart’s Kyler Martin and University’s Corey Sandolph are among the star-studded rosters for the 12th annual Super Centex Victory Bowl, benefiting the Heart of Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Rosters were revealed this week for the football, softball, baseball and volleyball games, as well as the cheer squads. As usual, the teams feature some of the top players in the area, including Super Centex Volleyball Player of the Year Anne Williams of Crawford, Clifton’s standout baseball hurler Mason Brandenburger and Midway softball star and UTSA signee Tatum Seith.

The baseball and softball games will be played June 5 at Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton. The volleyball contest is pegged for 12:30 p.m. June 6 at University High School, while the football game will be 6:30 p.m. that night at Waco ISD Stadium.

Victory Bowl rosters

BLUE FOOTBALL

School — Name

Academy — Braeden Lilly

Blooming Grove — Taylor Cochran

Cameron Yoe — Kobe Young

Connally — Brian Williams

Corsicana — Eric Dickson

Cranfills Gap — Caleb Ince

Eagle Christian — Ben Hampton

Fairfield — Chandler Noble

Fairfield — Justin Abram

Fairfield — Jar-Mychael Hudson

Florence — Troy Dunagan

Granger — Carlos Reyna

Groesbeck — Beau Pagel

Jarrell — Heron Rodriguez

Jarrell — Jesus Perez

Kerens — Daniel Fernandez

La Vega — James Baggett

Lorena — Bradley Lina

Lorena — Ty Moore

Lorena — Tyler Sparks

Marlin — Charleston Lee

Meridian — Zade Kendall

Methodist Home — Dremon Bible

Mexia — Jacob Kyle

Mexia — Jalen Busby

Midway — Braden Ednsley

Midway — Carson Byrd

Mildred — Caleb Hayes

Mount Calm — Darius Williams

Rice — Saul Diaz

Rice — Dakota Jessie

Robinson — Colby Crow

Robinson — Ethan Linder

Rosebud-Lott — DaMonte Hargrow

Rosebud-Lott — Adrian Valdez

Salado — Travis Carter

Teague — Travis Lemons

Teague — Gelico Green

Texas Wind — Tyler Miller

University — Corey Sandolph

Valley Mills — Dalton Martin

Valley Mills — Javieon Simmons

Waco — Jaydon Ridge

Waco — Jordan Becerra

Waco — Xamier Latchinson

Walnut Springs — Vance Trotte

BLUE VOLLEYBALL

School — Name

Academy — Aubrey Fossett

Blum — Emma Rodriguez

Bosqueville — Alexis Garner

Buckholts — Lizzi Trdy

Chilton — Shawn Daniels

Fairfield — Braden Bossier

Groesbeck — Abigail Johnson

Rosebud-Lott — Erakah Easley

Salado — Landry Rogers

Teague — Macy Guerrero

University — JoLyssa Lewis

Valley Mills — Taylor Fouts

BLUE BASEBALL

School — Name

Academy — David Proctor

Blooming Grove — Ethan Nors

Bosqueville — Will McClellan

Corsicana — Cade Johnson

Corsicana — Lane Fuentes

Florence — Roy Carlson

Holland — Zane Spinn

Kerens — Anders Sundquist

Killeen — Brandon Fox

Lampasas — Martin Ybarra

Lampasas — Ethan Rascoe

Meridian — Matt Rosas

Mexia — J.R. Deichler

Mexia — Evan Harrison

Rice — Tanner Carlisle

Texas Wind — Cole Bourland

Rogers — Trevor Glaser

Valley Mills — Cory McNai

BLUE SOFTBALL

School — Name

Academy — McKenzie Schulze

Fairfield — Reb ecca Dunlap

Groesbeck — Kennedy Cox

Kerens — Kaylee Reed

Lorena — Damiana Longo

Lorena — Sara Robertson

Midway — Tatum Seith

Midway Ryleigh Firmin

Mildred — Alyssa Bataes

Robinson — Taylor Strain

Rosebud-Lott — Christa Niemeyer

Salado — Erin Faske

University — Mercedez Luna

University — Beronica De Los Rios

Valley Mills — Jessica Johnson

BLUE CHEER

School — Name

Blooming Grove — Jessica Sykes

Cameron Yoe — Kenzee Layne

Chilton — Deisi Espinoza

Cranfills Gap — Vianey Lujan

Granger — Kylie Cruse

Groesbeck — Hannah Rash

Kerens — Katie Atkeisson

Meridian — Madisyn Hicks

Salado — Averie Platt

University — Alanna Thornton

RED FOOTBALL

School — Name

Aquilla — Dakota Price

Avalon — Marcos Kinser

Axtell — Justin Ketcher

Belton — Tanner Holman

Belton — Grant Milligan

Bremond — JT Anthony

Bruceville-Eddy — Nathan Quattlebaum

Bruceville-Eddy — Tate Grams

Bynum — Dakota Mynarcik

China Spring — Joshua Thomas

China Spring — Jabril Powell

China Spring — KJ Peoples

Clifton — Coley Davis

Copperas Cove — Donovon Blow

Copperas Cove — Aaron Shanahan

Covington — Giovanni Mendez

Crawford — Jed Whitney

Dawson — Zane Guerra

Gatesville — Stephen Fitzer

Gatesville — Luke Gregory

Hamilton — Cade Kneuper

Harker Heights — Malachi Robinson

Harker Heights — Nasir Castillo

Hico — Ryan Irvin

Hillsboro — Jaace Miles

Hillsboro — Jakobe Blacknall

Hillsboro — Brandon Montoya

Hubbard — Logan Morris

Italy — Cahl Horn

Itasca — JaVonn Reed

Mart — Tonny Sanchez-Yanez

Mart — Kyler Martin

Mart — Chris Bledsoe

McGregor — Michael Ramos

Milford — Tyvon Gates

Oglesby — Isael Uribe

Parkview — Josiah Noble

Reicher — Noah Plsek

Riesel — Donavon Blakes

Shoemaker — Donovan Davidson

Temple — Dayton Lewis

Vanguard — Austin Burch

Whitney — Juan Saucedo

Whitney — Devin Wilson

Whitney — Shawntay Owens

Wortham — Brandon Coker

RED VOLLEYBALL

School — Name

Abbott — Rachel Kallus

Bremond — Bailee Gaspard

China Spring — Jenna Kuligowski

Copperas Cove — Leah Powell

Crawford — Ana Maddox

Crawford — Anne Williams

Crawford — Peyton Elmore

Gatesville — Sydney Mundkowsky

Italy — Courtney Riddle

Troy — Savannah Sebek

Whitney — Delaney Woodell

Wortham — Rylee Goolsby

RED BASEBALL

School — Name

Abbott — Matthew Pevehouse

Avalon — Dillon Martin

Blum — Dylan Vardeman

Bremond — Casey Garrett

China Spring — Jacob Kuligowski

Clifton — Mason Brandenberger

Copperas Cove — Christopher Lingo

Gatesville — Brennen Mata

Grandview — Colby Diduch

Harker Heights — Chan Rinehart

Harker Heights — Riley Bridenstine

Hillsboro — Blake Schoreder

Hubbard — Chance Hasse

McGregor — Jhobe Smith

Moody — Cody Stone

Riesel — Lane Kemp

Troy — Kyle Torres

West — Jack Hamilton

RED SOFTBALL

School — Name

Abbott — Kenna Mynar

Clifton — Audrey Anderson

Crawford — Makey Dunbar

Italy — LaKota Townley

Italy — Alex Jones

McGregor — Madison Knox

Moody — Ellena Munoz

Riesel — Jacie Ehlers

Temple — Hayli Hesse

Temple Holy Trinity — Stormy Boone

Troy — Alyssa Kelley

Troy — Haley Maynard

West — Audry Holloman

West — Jordyne Reese

Whitney — Kenzie Seely

RED CHEER

School — Name

Avalon — Kayla Campbell

Bremond — Kendall Johnson

Clifton — Sutton Finney

Covington — Baylee Casillas

Crawford — Kelsey Compton

Hamilton — Abby Killian

Hamilton — Lainey Hale

Hubbard — Jaydyn Gillham

Italy — Hannah Carr

Italy — Kaityn Brown

Tags

Load comments