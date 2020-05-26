Though organizers are still ironing out final details, plans are still a go to hold three games under the umbrella of the Super Centex Victory Bowl.
Victory Bowl games in softball (Thursday, June 4) and baseball (Friday, June 5) will take place at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor with no crowds, said Heart of Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes director Ben Johnson. Those games are both slated for 2 p.m.
Johnson said that the FCA is still searching for a venue for the volleyball game, with hopes of holding that at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 6.
The group is also going forward with its plan to hold the Victory Bowl banquet as a drive-through event at the Waco ISD Stadium parking lot on Sunday. Students and their families will park and be served food to their vehicles beginning at 4:30 p.m., and then they’ll watch a recorded segment with guest speaker Leah O’Brien-Amico at 5:15 p.m. Organizers will have a portable big screen in the parking lot and a radio transmitter to send audio to the vehicles. O’Brien-Amico is a former softball great at Arizona and a three-time Olympic gold medalist.
The Victory Bowl football game is being staged as a computer simulation of the “Madden 2020” video game and will be streamed at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 6. Johnson said that the FCA flirted with the idea of airing it at the banquet, but decided against it for time reasons.
The simulated game will feature everything from actual Victory Bowl players on the rosters to commentary from the FCA’s Johnson and Johnny Tusa to a National Anthem performance from Crawford student Lanie Elmore.
