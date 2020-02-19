Central Texas basketball coaches whose seasons are complete may submit nominations for the annual Boys or Girls Super Centex Basketball Teams.

Nominations should include the player’s position, height, classification, statistics, and any pertinent awards and honors the player has achieved. Coaches may also nominate for the Player of the Year, Newcomer of the Year or Coach of the Year awards.

Nominations can be emailed to Brice Cherry at bcherry@wacotrib.com.

