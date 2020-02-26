Super Centex nominations are rolling in, and area basketball coaches may still submit nominations for either the girls’ or boys’ honor squads.
Nominations should include a player’s position, height, classification, statistics and any awards or honors they have achieved. They may be sent to Brice Cherry at bcherry@wacotrib.com. Coaches may also submit their all-district teams for future publication.
