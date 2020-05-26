The Tribune-Herald is extending the deadline to Friday for Central Texas coaches to submit nominations for the Super Centex All-Academic Team.

Eligible athletes are senior boys and girls who have lettered in at least one varsity sport and have a grade point average of 90 or above. Nominations should include the student’s academic and athletic achievements, GPA (preferably on a 100-point scale, community involvement, and awards and honors. They can be sent to Trib sports editor Brice Cherry at bcherry@wacotrib.com.

The team will be published on June 6.

Tags

Load comments