MART – After the practice was complete and the interview had ended, Kyler Martin hopped behind the wheel of the motorized cart and beckoned the reporter, “Hop on, I’ll give you a ride to your car.”
Martin fiddled with the controls for a moment – “Let’s see, how does this work … OK, I’ve got it now, here we go … oh yeah, I can drive this bad boy.” On his drive back from the football field to the Mart gym, Martin even flamboyantly stuck out his hand to signal a left turn.
Yeah, it’s safe to say the Mart Panthers like having Martin at the driver’s seat again.
Last year, at this stage of the postseason, Martin’s fantastic debut season as Mart’s starting quarterback snapped to a painful end. He tore the ACL in his right knee in the Panthers’ third-round game against Grapeland, and missed the team’s final three games in the march to a second straight state championship.
“It was a lot to deal with,” Martin said. “I felt like I let my team down, going out the third round of the playoffs. We still had three more weeks to go, and I wasn’t going to be able to be there for them. So I had to be a leader on the sideline instead of on the field, and that was the hardest thing.”
A year later, Martin is back on the field, adeptly manning the controls of Mart’s machine-like offense while also holding down his old spot at cornerback, too. This week he’ll lead the Panthers into another third-round clash with Grapeland, in the Class 2A Division II regional round at 2 p.m. Friday in Fairfield.
So, will that matchup bring up any weird or unresolved feelings?
“Not at all,” Martin said. “It’s another faceless opponent. We go every week and we’re not playing a team, we’re playing a faceless opponent.”
The play on which he injured his knee unfolded like so many before it. Martin was just trying to pick up as many yards as he could for his team. He had the ball as a runner and angled toward the sideline when a Grapeland defender sailed in to try to wrap him up. His leg got twisted up and before he could pull away and get out of bounds, another defender swooped in to hit him up top, and his knee bent into an odd ankle, shredding the ligament.
“I knew as soon as it happened. But I decided to try to play through it, and I think I made it a little bit worse,” Martin said.
Martin desperately wanted to be on the field with his team as the playoffs continued. He understood the feeling of being out there with your teammates, finishing off that ultimate goal. The year before, in 2017, he started at corner and served as a backup QB to then-starter Jace Terry as the Panthers motored to the 2A Division II crown.
Now, he was the quarterback, the guy making those snap decisions. It was supposed to be his turn to lead his team to a title, but the injury ended all that.
Nevertheless, even wearing a headset on the sideline, Martin said that he was overjoyed for his teammates, including fill-in QB Roddrell Freeman, as they won the next three games.
“Those are like my little brothers and big brothers out there,” he said. “When they win, I’m winning.”
And yet it’s always different when you’re out there doing it, when you’re on the field, fully invested. As Martin attacked his rehabilitation following surgery, he’d occasionally encounter really hard or monotonous days. A single thought inspired him: I’ve got to get back for the 2019 football season.
“The hardest part was staying motivated. There was a lot of three weeks in a row, doing the same workout,” he said. “I had one goal in mind, and that was get back and lead my team to another state championship.”
Mart coach Kevin Hoffman said that he marveled at Martin’s rapid progress. The coach believes it will have lasting benefits long beyond this season.
“He probably went above and beyond in the rehab process, and now he’s stronger than he’s ever been,” Hoffman said. “He’s tougher mentally, and that’ll help in not just in football and in his baseball career, but that will bode well for whenever he faces adversity. He knows he can attack it head-on, and come out on the other side better for it.”
Martin said that he didn’t do it alone. He received constant encouragement from his teammates, coaches and even members of the Mart community. He also extracted plenty of motivation from within his own family. Both Kyler’s older brother Kellen and his father Shane, Mart’s defensive coordinator, endured similar knee injuries during their high school playing days.
“They knew what I was going through and knew what I was expecting, and they really helped me through it, because I knew they went through it and they came out all right, too,” Kyler said. “Their advice? Push through it. It’s hard, but you’ve got to stay happy and you’ve got to push through everything.”
So, Martin pushed. He pushed to be ready for his team’s 2019 football opener, and he made it.
His presence makes Mart even more potent. The Panthers are well-known for steamrolling teams with their running game, whether it was former backs like Tyrek Horne and Shatydrick Bailey or the current crew that includes Freeman, Klyderion Campbell and Kei’shawn Clater.
But the ever-present home run threats in the running game can create space on the back end for deep shots through the air. Martin is fully capable of putting it on the money, as he has hit on 80 of 136 tosses for 1,318 yards, 16 touchdowns and only two interceptions this season. For his career, Martin has tossed only five picks in 299 attempts.
“We can throw the football,” Hoffman said. “We could throw it 25 to 30 times if we wanted to. I have all the confidence in our receivers, in our line to pass-protect, in Kyler to put it where it needs to be. But I always go back – this is my 29th year coaching football, and the name of the game for me has always been running the football. If you can run the ball, you can demoralize defenses. I played quarterback in high school, and I threw when I had my chances. That’s my style in calling plays, too.”
For his part, Martin loves it. He feels like his coaches put him in the perfect spots to make plays.
“Once you can be a balanced team, they don’t know which one to stop,” said the quarterback, who has also run for four touchdowns and made 80 tackles on defense. “When they try to stop our run, we’re going to try to beat you over the top. You’ve got to make a decision. … My coaches always give me a good read.”
As Mart practiced this Thanksgiving week for another round of the playoffs, construction workers hammered away on the new Mart High School taking shape, just adjacent to the football stadium. It’s a new day at Mart, but one with old, familiar goals. Around here, state titles remain a constant, realistic expectation.
With each step Kyler Martin takes on his rebuilt knee, that goal drives him.
“It’d mean a lot,” he said. “It’s a dream right there to finish with three state championships, and end my senior year with a win.”
