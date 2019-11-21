HICO – Strawn put an end to a breakthrough season for Cranfills Gap with a mercy-rule victory in the Class 1A Division II regional round.
Strawn (8-4) scored 34 points in the first quarter, but the Lions still pushed the gap to the fourth quarter before falling. Cranfills Gap (9-3) still finished with one of the best records in school history, and as district champions. Before this season, the Lions last won eight or more games in 1986, when they went 8-2.
