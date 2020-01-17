It’s a new year, a new decade even, but one thing hasn’t changed. Connally remains in charge of District 18-4A.
The Cadets pulled off the neat trick of playing at both supersonic speed and completely in control, as they outran longtime rival La Vega, 55-38, in the district opener for both teams before a packed house on Friday night at the Pirate Gym.
Connally coach Quentin Snell didn’t have much of a voice left after the proceedings, but he’s coached in enough games against La Vega to know that the intensity never changes.
“This is a tough, tough place to play, man. I went to high school at Connally and it hasn’t changed,” Snell said. “I graduated over 30 years ago, and it hasn’t changed. It’s really tough to come over here and play.”
It doesn’t hurt that Connally’s seniors are veterans of many a hotly-contested basketball war. The trio of Jejuan Forward, Zailin Cleveland and Korie Black made myriad plays all over the court to fuel the road win. Black dropped in a team-high 16 points, while Cleveland and Forward added 13 apiece. All contributed timely takeaways on defense as well.
“We’ve got a lot of seniors who have played a lot of basketball for Connally,” Snell said. “It was time to come over here, hostile environment, with the rival, and do those things that we ask them to do. … Definitely, Korie, Zay and Jejuan, they’ve done it for a long time. They’ve been here. Honestly, I haven’t checked the stats yet or anything, but if you go back and look at it. It was probably those three that kept us together.”
La Vega had its opportunities, but the Pirates couldn’t completely stuff the momentum into their duffel bags. They trailed, 32-17, at the half, but kept attacking the basket with abandon and whittled the gap to eight on a pull-up jumper from Marcus Willis Jr. late in the third quarter.
However, Connally showed how quickly it can change things in a flash. Cleveland took the ensuing inbounds pass and dashed downcourt like a blur, tossing in a layup to give his team a 39-29 lead before the end of the quarter. La Vega never sliced the gap under double digits again.
“We brought the energy, we brought the defensive intensity,” said La Vega coach William Cartwright IV. “We’ve just got to get better in some spots defensively. Offensively, we’ve just got to shoot the ball better. We haven’t shot the ball very good, and we’re going to get there. We’ve just got to get back in the gym and find a way to do it.”
Jordan Rogers did all he could to lead the Pirates, scoring a game-high 17 points and acting as a savvy floor general. He split a pair of foul shots with 4:56 to go to cut Connally’s lead to 43-32, but on the next trip down, Connally’s Black – an Oklahoma State football signee – snatched up a loose ball, spun away from a defender and buried a 3-pointer that proved to be the backbreaker.
Girls La Vega 53, Connally 46
The Lady Pirates withstood a mad scramble to get back in it from Connally, surviving to pick up their first District 18-4A victory.
La Vega capitalized on Connally’s inability to play defense without fouling. The Lady Pirates shot 28 free throws in the fourth quarter alone, as five different Connally players fouled out.
Three different players reached double figures for La Vega – Serenity Bullard scored 14 points, Andrea Johnson added 12 – including six in the final quarter – and Adri’nae West chipped in 11.
For Connally, Miannah Little hustled her way to 28 points before fouling out with 49 seconds left. No other Connally player scored more than six.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.