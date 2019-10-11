Entering the night in the midst of a four-game losing streak, starting District 5-4A play at home against Stephenville seemed like a great time for a fresh start.
Unfortunately for the Cougars, the Yellow Jackets had other plans.
A sluggish offense mixed with a defense that was on the field far too much for comfort pushed China Spring to a 21-0 loss to the visiting Yellow Jackets, extending the Cougar losing streak to five and leaving head coach Brian Bell looking for answers as his Cougars search for a way to salvage what was once a promising season.
“Offensively, we didn’t get things going and that’s on me,” Bell said. “We didn’t play very well, we didn’t make plays and we weren’t in situations to be successful. We have to be better.”
Bell’s words rang true, as China Spring seemed lethargic from the first kick. The Cougars’ first drive showed signs of optimism, but K.J. Peoples was stuffed by a host of Yellow Jackets on a fourth-down attempt on the China Spring 46. Stephenville took advantage of the early opportunity by marching 46 yards on seven plays, capped off by a Kason Philips four-yard score off the right guard to put Stephenville ahead 7-0.
The rest of the half was a bit of a mess on both sides of the ball. Stephenville entered China Spring territory three of their final four possessions, but mistakes stopped the Jackets from taking the game over. On their second possession, two penalties and two poor snaps forced a punt.
After a China Spring punt, Stephenville was yet again in scoring position, only to see a Kade Renfro pass intercepted in the end zone by Cougar defensive back Jacob Kuligowski. And after China Spring quarterback Brayden Faulkner gifted an easy pick into the hands of Grayson Traweek, Yellow Jacket wideout Gavin Rountree was stripped by Peoples in Cougar territory, continuing the turnover carousel.
Stephenville seemingly let the Cougars hang around, committing five first-half penalties. But China Spring totaled just 71 yards in the half with three punts, a turnover and a failed fourth down attempt. The Cougars’ final drive was halted by the halftime buzzer.
It felt like a three-touchdown game at that point, but the China Spring defense was doing all it could to keep the Cougars in this one.
“Our defense played extremely tough, got a lot of turnovers” Bell said. “I was proud of them.”
The China Spring defense stayed hot to start the second half. On a miscommunication between quarterback and wide receiver, Major Bowden snagged a Renfro pass and took it to the Jacket 14. But four plays later, Faulkner was sacked by Harrison Barkley and on the back of a huge fourth-and-two pass interference call on K.J. Peoples, Stephenville took advantage by scoring four plays later on a throwback to tight end Asher Dittfurth to go up two touchdowns.
Following drives that ended on an interception and a muffed punt snap, the Yellow Jackets put the nail in the coffin as Philips pranced in for his second touchdown of the night. Philips rushed for 103 yards.
The Cougars look to rebound against winless Gatesville on the road next week. Stephenville hosts district favorite and third-ranked La Vega.
“Next play mentality, that’s what we live by,” Bell said. “It’s making it tough to keep saying it over and over and over again, but it’s what we have to do and we will figure it out.”
