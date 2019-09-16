StatsPlus football 2019: Rushing stats

Player Att Yds TD Lg
Nathan Quattlebaum, Bruceville-Eddy 68 678 6 80
Jay'Veon Sunday, Connally 49 495 6 67
Cooper Martin, Hubbard 41 431 2
Juan Saucedo, Whitney 34 429 3 69
Justin Abram, Fairfield 61 395 7 49
Joseph McHenry, Robinson 26 352 5
Brandon Coker, Wortham 44 348 7 43
Ruben Jimenez, Belton 34 343 5 59
Roddrell Freeman, Mart 42 331 5 56
Jar'Quae Walton, La Vega 41 323 1 65
Dez Garner, Whitney 33 307 3 70
Jar'Mycheal Hudson, Fairfield 39 304 3 44
Mike Davis, Belton 40 304 2 69
Jakoby Moore, Dawson 17 292 4 75
Jeremiah Stroupe, University 37 278 4
Blaine Reynolds, Bosqueville 24 277 4 67
Will McClintock, Riesel 48 269 3
Brendan Horner, Dawson 43 262 2 26
Riley Perry, Clifton 44 259 4 50
Jaydon Ridge, Waco High 43 249 4
AJ Brem, Lorena 31 239 5 32
Caleb Carmichael, McGregor 14 227 2 89
Da'mariyea Hamilton, Dawson 14 223 4 77
Eli Martin, Fairfield 28 218 3 53
Mason Brandenberger, Clifton 29 213 3 79
Dayton Threadgill, McGregor 33 209 1 30
Jason Delong, Gatesville 33 206 1 37
Klyderion Campbell, Mart 25 204 1 49
Devin Wilson, Whitney 21 195 5 40
Riley Baker, Wortham 31 194 2 23
Trey Janek, West 35 194 2 67
Kavian Gaither, Connally 33 191 3
Elisha Cummings, La Vega 29 180 2 35
James Debose, Cameron Yoe 6 173 2 87
Jake Boozer, Reicher 32 172 5
Brady Kay, Robinson 25 165 3
Dauvo McDonald, Bosqueville 34 163 2 20
TJ Jarmon, Bruceville-Eddy 13 156 5 20
Donovan Blakes, Riesel 13 153 2
Zane Guerra, Dawson 27 153 0 28
Logan Morris, Hubbard 25 149 3
Lawson Kendrick, West 35 143 0 21
Jamariyea Hamilton, Dawson 6 140 2 69
Veandre McDaniel, McGregor 30 137 3 34
Lane McDaniel, Wortham 11 133 0 69
Ethan Linder, Robinson 18 132 2
Drew Satterwhite, Teague 9 131
Jayme Wooley, Axtell 24 131
Hayden Mooney, Gatesville 35 127 3 48
Wesley Brown, Gatesville 34 126 1 49
Tanner Bean, Wortham 17 123 2 19
Austin Searcy, Riesel 28 118 2
Nico Vargas, Cameron Yoe 23 110 1 17
Terrick Jarmon, Bruceville-Eddy 7 107 3
Kyler Martin, Mart 30 93 0 35
Dustin Wilson, Axtell 16 87 1
Paul Pina, Axtell 32 83 1
Gelico Green, Teague 26 82 2
Neven Hickman, Mart 13 80 1 22
Kolten Saulters, Robinson 8 79 0
Campbell McCauley, McGregor 6 70 0 31
Koby Hollingsworth, Axtell 18 69 1
Bradley Lina, Lorena 12 67 1 21
Travian Oliver, Robinson 14 62 1
Malik Ford, Robinson 8 57 1
Nemier Herod, Teague 8 55
Luke Stacks, Teague 1 55 1
Weston Faulkinberry, Lorena 6 50 0 26
Chad Lorenz, McGregor 8 48 1 10
Landry Kinne, La Vega 22 47 1 23
Trevor Benner, Axtell 10 46
Jamariyan Howlett, Riesel 4 44
TJ McCutcheon, West 13 44 11
Kobe Rieneke, McGregor 11 42 1 14
Everett Sadler, Clifton 10 42 0 10
Jimmie Taylor, Clifton 5 38 1 15
Justin Bahajak, Riesel 6 31
Rhett Hanson, Lorena 8 26 0 12
Jordan Newton, Whitney 4 18 0 13
Garrett Peacock, Whitney 4 14 1 19

About StatsPlus

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Stats should be faxed to (254) 756-7803. Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

