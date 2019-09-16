StatsPlus football 2019: Rushing stats
StatsPlus football 2019: Rushing stats
|Player
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|Lg
|Nathan Quattlebaum, Bruceville-Eddy
|68
|678
|6
|80
|Jay'Veon Sunday, Connally
|49
|495
|6
|67
|Cooper Martin, Hubbard
|41
|431
|2
|Juan Saucedo, Whitney
|34
|429
|3
|69
|Justin Abram, Fairfield
|61
|395
|7
|49
|Joseph McHenry, Robinson
|26
|352
|5
|Brandon Coker, Wortham
|44
|348
|7
|43
|Ruben Jimenez, Belton
|34
|343
|5
|59
|Roddrell Freeman, Mart
|42
|331
|5
|56
|Jar'Quae Walton, La Vega
|41
|323
|1
|65
|Dez Garner, Whitney
|33
|307
|3
|70
|Jar'Mycheal Hudson, Fairfield
|39
|304
|3
|44
|Mike Davis, Belton
|40
|304
|2
|69
|Jakoby Moore, Dawson
|17
|292
|4
|75
|Jeremiah Stroupe, University
|37
|278
|4
|Blaine Reynolds, Bosqueville
|24
|277
|4
|67
|Will McClintock, Riesel
|48
|269
|3
|Brendan Horner, Dawson
|43
|262
|2
|26
|Riley Perry, Clifton
|44
|259
|4
|50
|Jaydon Ridge, Waco High
|43
|249
|4
|AJ Brem, Lorena
|31
|239
|5
|32
|Caleb Carmichael, McGregor
|14
|227
|2
|89
|Da'mariyea Hamilton, Dawson
|14
|223
|4
|77
|Eli Martin, Fairfield
|28
|218
|3
|53
|Mason Brandenberger, Clifton
|29
|213
|3
|79
|Dayton Threadgill, McGregor
|33
|209
|1
|30
|Jason Delong, Gatesville
|33
|206
|1
|37
|Klyderion Campbell, Mart
|25
|204
|1
|49
|Devin Wilson, Whitney
|21
|195
|5
|40
|Riley Baker, Wortham
|31
|194
|2
|23
|Trey Janek, West
|35
|194
|2
|67
|Kavian Gaither, Connally
|33
|191
|3
|Elisha Cummings, La Vega
|29
|180
|2
|35
|James Debose, Cameron Yoe
|6
|173
|2
|87
|Jake Boozer, Reicher
|32
|172
|5
|Brady Kay, Robinson
|25
|165
|3
|Dauvo McDonald, Bosqueville
|34
|163
|2
|20
|TJ Jarmon, Bruceville-Eddy
|13
|156
|5
|20
|Donovan Blakes, Riesel
|13
|153
|2
|Zane Guerra, Dawson
|27
|153
|0
|28
|Logan Morris, Hubbard
|25
|149
|3
|Lawson Kendrick, West
|35
|143
|0
|21
|Jamariyea Hamilton, Dawson
|6
|140
|2
|69
|Veandre McDaniel, McGregor
|30
|137
|3
|34
|Lane McDaniel, Wortham
|11
|133
|0
|69
|Ethan Linder, Robinson
|18
|132
|2
|Drew Satterwhite, Teague
|9
|131
|Jayme Wooley, Axtell
|24
|131
|Hayden Mooney, Gatesville
|35
|127
|3
|48
|Wesley Brown, Gatesville
|34
|126
|1
|49
|Tanner Bean, Wortham
|17
|123
|2
|19
|Austin Searcy, Riesel
|28
|118
|2
|Nico Vargas, Cameron Yoe
|23
|110
|1
|17
|Terrick Jarmon, Bruceville-Eddy
|7
|107
|3
|Kyler Martin, Mart
|30
|93
|0
|35
|Dustin Wilson, Axtell
|16
|87
|1
|Paul Pina, Axtell
|32
|83
|1
|Gelico Green, Teague
|26
|82
|2
|Neven Hickman, Mart
|13
|80
|1
|22
|Kolten Saulters, Robinson
|8
|79
|0
|Campbell McCauley, McGregor
|6
|70
|0
|31
|Koby Hollingsworth, Axtell
|18
|69
|1
|Bradley Lina, Lorena
|12
|67
|1
|21
|Travian Oliver, Robinson
|14
|62
|1
|Malik Ford, Robinson
|8
|57
|1
|Nemier Herod, Teague
|8
|55
|Luke Stacks, Teague
|1
|55
|1
|Weston Faulkinberry, Lorena
|6
|50
|0
|26
|Chad Lorenz, McGregor
|8
|48
|1
|10
|Landry Kinne, La Vega
|22
|47
|1
|23
|Trevor Benner, Axtell
|10
|46
|Jamariyan Howlett, Riesel
|4
|44
|TJ McCutcheon, West
|13
|44
|11
|Kobe Rieneke, McGregor
|11
|42
|1
|14
|Everett Sadler, Clifton
|10
|42
|0
|10
|Jimmie Taylor, Clifton
|5
|38
|1
|15
|Justin Bahajak, Riesel
|6
|31
|Rhett Hanson, Lorena
|8
|26
|0
|12
|Jordan Newton, Whitney
|4
|18
|0
|13
|Garrett Peacock, Whitney
|4
|14
|1
|19
Scores, Standings
Statistics
11-man: Passing • Rushing • Receiving • Defense • INT • Kickoff return • Punt return
6-man: Passing • Rushing • Receiving • Defense • INT • Kickoff return
About StatsPlus
StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.
The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Stats should be faxed to (254) 756-7803. Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.
Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.
