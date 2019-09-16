StatsPlus football 2019: Rushing stats (6-man)

Player Att Yds TD Lg
Ivan Alvarez, Morgan 37 404 6 35
Josiah Noble, Parkview 44 388 9 79
Kadyn Johnson, Abbott 64 290 1
Justin Curbow, Kopperl 33 280 5 48
Tyler Wilson, Jonesboro 24 229 4 62
Keith Sanders, Jonesboro 14 195 4 40
Dakota Cathey, Kopperl 35 190 2 35
Reggie Williams, Methodist Home 18 187 5 38
Dakota Mynarcik, Bynum 18 174 4 40
Sean Hernandez, Jonesboro 13 166 3 40
Eli Herman, Live Oak 21 133 1
Abraham Lares, Walnut Springs 7 117 2 47
Dremon Bible, Methodist Home 8 114 2 33
Mario Tovar, Bynum 6 98 0 60
Brandon Nemelka, Jonesboro 6 98 1 38
Derik Davenport, Morgan 11 92 2 40
Manuel Torres, Jonesboro 15 91 3 26
Jax Miller, Abbott 19 85 4
Eric Williams, Bynum 10 84 2 40
Mason Peters, Live Oak 11 81 1
Isael Uribe, Oglesby 5 60 1 45
Joseph Cadriel, Methodist Home 2 57 1 48
Andrew Carillo, Oglesby 6 47 1 40
Solomon Harvey, Methodist Home 5 17 1 16
William Wheeless, Jonesboro 8 17
Camray Sanders, Methodist Home 2 15 0 14

Scores, Standings

Statistics

11-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff returnPunt return

6-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff return

About StatsPlus

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Stats should be faxed to (254) 756-7803. Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

