StatsPlus football 2019: Receiving stats
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Ty Moore, Lorena
|17
|404
|6
|Jordan Rogers, Robinson
|15
|396
|8
|TJ Ferch, Clifton
|26
|321
|4
|De'mante Smith, Belton
|10
|249
|3
|Malachi Wright, La Vega
|13
|229
|2
|Justin Johnson, Hubbard
|11
|203
|2
|John Lopez, Bruceville-Eddy
|7
|202
|2
|Kolby Tanner, Whitney
|11
|190
|2
|Will McClellan, Bosqueville
|13
|181
|1
|Matthew Armes, Robinson
|10
|168
|0
|Tyler Pierce, Hubbard
|6
|159
|1
|Jhobe Smith, McGregor
|5
|157
|3
|Terrick Jarmon, Bruceville-Eddy
|12
|153
|1
|Hunter Sembera, West
|18
|152
|1
|Deondre, McGregor
|6
|149
|1
|Colby Caniford, Clifton
|3
|149
|1
|Nolan Slagle, Riesel
|5
|147
|1
|Hunter Wilganowski, Bremond
|7
|135
|2
|Jerome Ratliff, Waco High
|9
|129
|1
|Rhett Hanson, Lorena
|7
|129
|Ryder Roark, Bosqueville
|5
|127
|1
|KJ Peoples, China Spring
|13
|124
|1
|Je'Juan Forward, Connally
|5
|118
|3
|Trevor Benner, Axtell
|8
|117
|1
|Eric Ochoa, Reicher
|10
|113
|2
|Korie Black, Connally
|6
|110
|Larson Hoffmeyer, Bosqueville
|11
|110
|Klyderion Campbell, Mart
|9
|106
|0
|Luke Bramlett, Belton
|11
|103
|1
|Brady Kay, Robinson
|4
|99
|1
|Aevyn Sarinana, Gatesville
|7
|99
|Jace Walker, Robinson
|8
|98
|0
|Jack Driver, Axtell
|4
|98
|1
|Elisha Cummings, La Vega
|6
|98
|2
|Jayce Powers, Bosqueville
|4
|97
|3
|Juan Saucedo, Whitney
|3
|94
|2
|Za'korien Spikes, Cameron Yoe
|3
|91
|1
|Demicco Chambliss, La Vega
|4
|90
|1
|Ty Richters, Whitney
|5
|87
|1
|Donovan Blakes, Riesel
|3
|83
|Stash Stewart, Riesel
|6
|81
|2
|Carson Brizendine, Gatesville
|8
|81
|1
|Jacob Baker, Gatesville
|7
|81
|Carl Daniels, Fairfield
|2
|79
|1
|AJ Brem, Lorena
|7
|78
|1
|Drew Satterwhite, Teague
|3
|72
|1
|Demontray Cooks, Connally
|4
|70
|Dayton Threadgill, McGregor
|3
|69
|1
|Dalton Wilganowski, Bremond
|3
|67
|1
|Demarcus Hayes, Fairfield
|3
|61
|1
|Jason Stephens, Belton
|5
|61
|1
|Riley Perry, Clifton
|4
|59
|Jar'Quae Walton, La Vega
|4
|57
|1
|Gelico Green, Teague
|1
|55
|Devin Wilson, Whitney
|2
|47
|Everett Sadler, Clifton
|4
|47
|1
|Caleb Carmichael, McGregor
|2
|43
|0
|Dez Garner, Whitney
|3
|41
|1
|Parker Allman, Gatesville
|2
|35
|1
|Logan Edwards, Gatesville
|5
|32
|Sam Ives, Lorena
|2
|31
|Lawson Kendrick, West
|1
|30
|1
|Laderius Sanders, Axtell
|3
|30
|1
|Wyatt Wolf, West
|6
|29
|0
|Levi Whitehead, Whitney
|2
|24
|Clayton Munster, Wortham
|1
|23
|0
|Jacob Boggs, West
|4
|22
|0
|Mason Ochoa, Clifton
|2
|20
|DeMarcus Bullard, Wortham
|1
|20
|1
|Jordan Newton, Whitney
|2
|19
|1
|Jaxon Montgomery, Whitney
|1
|18
|Luke Stacks, Teague
|1
|14
|1
|Marcus Long, Connally
|1
|11
|McCray Lewis, Lorena
|2
|11
About StatsPlus
StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.
The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Stats should be faxed to (254) 756-7803. Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.
Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.
