StatsPlus football 2019: Receiving stats

Player Rec Yds TD
Ty Moore, Lorena 17 404 6
Jordan Rogers, Robinson 15 396 8
TJ Ferch, Clifton 26 321 4
De'mante Smith, Belton 10 249 3
Malachi Wright, La Vega 13 229 2
Justin Johnson, Hubbard 11 203 2
John Lopez, Bruceville-Eddy 7 202 2
Kolby Tanner, Whitney 11 190 2
Will McClellan, Bosqueville 13 181 1
Matthew Armes, Robinson 10 168 0
Tyler Pierce, Hubbard 6 159 1
Jhobe Smith, McGregor 5 157 3
Terrick Jarmon, Bruceville-Eddy 12 153 1
Hunter Sembera, West 18 152 1
Deondre, McGregor 6 149 1
Colby Caniford, Clifton 3 149 1
Nolan Slagle, Riesel 5 147 1
Hunter Wilganowski, Bremond 7 135 2
Jerome Ratliff, Waco High 9 129 1
Rhett Hanson, Lorena 7 129
Ryder Roark, Bosqueville 5 127 1
KJ Peoples, China Spring 13 124 1
Je'Juan Forward, Connally 5 118 3
Trevor Benner, Axtell 8 117 1
Eric Ochoa, Reicher 10 113 2
Korie Black, Connally 6 110
Larson Hoffmeyer, Bosqueville 11 110
Klyderion Campbell, Mart 9 106 0
Luke Bramlett, Belton 11 103 1
Brady Kay, Robinson 4 99 1
Aevyn Sarinana, Gatesville 7 99
Jace Walker, Robinson 8 98 0
Jack Driver, Axtell 4 98 1
Elisha Cummings, La Vega 6 98 2
Jayce Powers, Bosqueville 4 97 3
Juan Saucedo, Whitney 3 94 2
Za'korien Spikes, Cameron Yoe 3 91 1
Demicco Chambliss, La Vega 4 90 1
Ty Richters, Whitney 5 87 1
Donovan Blakes, Riesel 3 83
Stash Stewart, Riesel 6 81 2
Carson Brizendine, Gatesville 8 81 1
Jacob Baker, Gatesville 7 81
Carl Daniels, Fairfield 2 79 1
AJ Brem, Lorena 7 78 1
Drew Satterwhite, Teague 3 72 1
Demontray Cooks, Connally 4 70
Dayton Threadgill, McGregor 3 69 1
Dalton Wilganowski, Bremond 3 67 1
Demarcus Hayes, Fairfield 3 61 1
Jason Stephens, Belton 5 61 1
Riley Perry, Clifton 4 59
Jar'Quae Walton, La Vega 4 57 1
Gelico Green, Teague 1 55
Devin Wilson, Whitney 2 47
Everett Sadler, Clifton 4 47 1
Caleb Carmichael, McGregor 2 43 0
Dez Garner, Whitney 3 41 1
Parker Allman, Gatesville 2 35 1
Logan Edwards, Gatesville 5 32
Sam Ives, Lorena 2 31
Lawson Kendrick, West 1 30 1
Laderius Sanders, Axtell 3 30 1
Wyatt Wolf, West 6 29 0
Levi Whitehead, Whitney 2 24
Clayton Munster, Wortham 1 23 0
Jacob Boggs, West 4 22 0
Mason Ochoa, Clifton 2 20
DeMarcus Bullard, Wortham 1 20 1
Jordan Newton, Whitney 2 19 1
Jaxon Montgomery, Whitney 1 18
Luke Stacks, Teague 1 14 1
Marcus Long, Connally 1 11
McCray Lewis, Lorena 2 11

