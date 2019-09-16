StatsPlus football 2019: Receiving stats (6-man)

Player Rec Yds TD
Dremon Bible, Methodist Home 12 417 7
Marlow Welch, Vanguard 9 234 4
Josiah Noble, Parkview 5 154 3
John Fomba, Methodist Home 6 153 3
Corey Townley, Walnut Springs 11 152 1
Dakota Mynarcik, Bynum 6 130 4
Andrew Zamora, Walnut Springs 14 119 2
Timmy Skains, Parkview 7 98 1
Dalton Sawyer, Vanguard 6 93 1
Mason Peters, Live Oak 3 79 2
CJ Lanehart, Parkview 8 75 2
Corey Hargrove, Walnut Springs 4 60 0
Dathen Davenport, Morgan 4 55 0
Jonathan Buras, Live Oak 2 49 1
Israel Uribe, Oglesby 3 48 0
Broc Moore, Kopperl 1 45 0
Manuel Muniz, Morgan 3 42 1
Joseph Cadriel, Methodist Home 3 41 0
Reggie Williams, Methodist Home 3 38 1
Eli Herman, Live Oak 2 29 1
Keith Sanders, Jonesboro 1 20 1
Landon Soderstrom, Methodist Home 2 19 0
Johnnie Cadriel, Methodist Home 2 18 0
Layton Blanchard, Jonesboro 1 18 1
Kadyn Johnson, Abbott 3 17 0
Brayden Beavers, Abbott 1 15 1
Wade Foote, Jonesboro 1 12 1

