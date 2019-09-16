StatsPlus football 2019: Punt return stats

Player Ret Yds Lg TD
Jace Walker, Robinson 1 70 1
Demarcus Hayes, Fairfield 5 67 32 0
Kolby Tanner, Whitney 4 59 24
Ty Moore, Lorena 2 45 27
Trevor Benner, Axtell 5 45
Austin Searcy, Riesel 3 38
Donovan Blakes, Riesel 2 32
Jordan Newton, Whitney 1 20 20
Demontray Cooks, Connally 4 20 15
Michael Lella, McGregor 1 16 16 0
Kei'Shawn Clater, Mart 1 12 12
Zane Grimm, Lorena 1 10 10
Roddrell Freeman, Mart 2 10 10
Demicco Chambliss, La Vega 3 9 6 0
Colby Caniford, Clifton 2 5 4

About StatsPlus

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Stats should be faxed to (254) 756-7803. Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

