StatsPlus football 2019: Passing stats

Player Comp Att Yds Int TD
Joseph McHenry, Robinson 43 62 829 2 10
Bradley Lina, Lorena 35 59 653 3 7
Mason Brandenberger, Clifton 40 65 600 2 6
Luke Bradshaw, Bosqueville 39 74 584 1 5
Landry Kinne, La Vega 34 57 533 1 7
Ruben Jimenez, Belton 33 64 468 2 5
Logan Morris, Hubbard 32 44 458 0 5
Veandre McDaniel, McGregor 22 47 436 4 6
Trapper Ensor, Bruceville-Eddy 29 56 434 1 2
Brayden Faulkner, China Spring 33 46 370 5
Will McClintock, Riesel 20 49 357 2 3
Wesley Brown, Gatesville 33 69 357 5 2
Kavian Gaither, Connally 16 24 309 1 3
Koby Hollingsworth, Axtell 19 60 293 6 3
Jake Boozer, Reicher 23 46 280 3 2
Devin Wilson, Whitney 15 29 277 0 5
Landon Edwards, West 36 67 276 5 3
Seth Kasowski, Bremond 17 29 258 0 3
Devion Long, Waco High 23 51 244 1
Kyler Martin, Mart 19 46 236 2 1
Braden Brashear, Cameron Yoe 16 25 211 0 1
Jarrett Bodine, Teague 9 25 155 2
Justin Abram, Fairfield 11 30 131 2 2
Brandon Coker, Wortham 4 6 50 1 1

Scores, Standings

Statistics

11-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff returnPunt return

6-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff return

About StatsPlus

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Stats should be faxed to (254) 756-7803. Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

