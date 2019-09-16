StatsPlus football 2019: Passing stats (6-man)

Player Comp Att Yds Int TD
Solomon Harvey, Methodist Home 30 41 691 1 11
Vance Trotter, Walnut Springs 28 54 377 1 4
Austin Burch, Vanguard 14 24 318 1 4
Jasper Watson, Parkview 17 32 244 1 4
Darrell Tarver, Bynum 13 24 196 1 4
Mason Peters, Live Oak 15 30 186 2 5
Josiah Noble, Parkview 7 10 106 0 2
Tanner Brinkley, Oglesby 5 11 92 0 0
Gerardo Monroy, Morgan 6 11 76 1 1
Dalton Sawyer, Vanguard 5 6 66 0 1
Abraham Lares, Walnut Springs 4 9 58 0 0
Logan Lamberth, Kopperl 3 7 52 0 0
Derik Davenport, Morgan 5 7 51 1 0
Ian Shoaf, Jonesboro 4 8 51 0 0
Justice Ishio, Live Oak 1 1 49 0 1
Sean Hernandez, Jonesboro 4 12 45 1 2
Kadyn Johnson, Abbott 3 7 42 1 0
Andrew Carillo, Oglesby 2 4 40
Jax Miller, Abbott 3 6 38 2 1
Dremon Bible, Methodist Home 2 4 31 0 0
Ian Markum, Oglesby 2 2 10 0 0

Scores, Standings

Statistics

11-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff returnPunt return

6-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff return

About StatsPlus

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Stats should be faxed to (254) 756-7803. Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

Load comments