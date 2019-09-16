StatsPlus football 2019: Kickoff return stats

Player Ret Yds Lg TD
Evan Norward, Moody 8 166 39
Jhobe Smith, McGregor 5 164 80 0
Colton Dale, Lorena 7 159 35
Demicco Chambliss, La Vega 7 152 31 0
Ty Moore, Lorena 4 121 43
Demante Smith, Belton 6 107 29 0
Trevor Benner, Axtell 5 76
Isaiah Navejas, Gatesville 5 76 22
Demarcus Hayes, Fairfield 5 72 17
Jayce Powers, Bosqueville 6 69 17
Trey Janek, West 4 65 35
Nemier Herod, Teague 5 65
Jayme Wooley, Axtell 4 64
Will McClellan, Bosqueville 5 56 15
Kei'Shawn Clater, Mart 1 56 56
Izaiah Stephens, Connally 2 54 39
AJ Brem, Lorena 1 52 52
Tyler Godfrey, Gatesville 5 48 20
Rhett Hanson, Lorena 3 47 22
Logan Edwards, Gatesville 4 42 13
Juan Saucedo, Whitney 2 41 36
Devin Wilson, Whitney 2 40 25
Korie Black, Connally 1 40 40
Colby Caniford, Clifton 3 39 21
Juan Bernal, Teague 4 37
Hunter Sembera, West 2 33 29
Jacob Baker, Gatesville 5 32 12
Donovan Blakes, Riesel 2 32
Jack Driver, Axtell 3 29
Tyler Jeske, Riesel 2 24
Orrin Green, Whitney 2 22 17
Parrish Cox, Connally 1 21 21
Garrett Niblack, McGregor 1 20 20 0
Jamarie Wiggins, Connally 1 18 18
Jason Delong, Gatesville 3 16 14
Daylan Browder, Lorena 1 14 14
Klyderion Campbell, Mart 1 14 14
Paul Pina, Axtell 1 14
Sam Michel, Axtell 1 10

About StatsPlus

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Stats should be faxed to (254) 756-7803. Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

