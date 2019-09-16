StatsPlus football 2019: Kickoff return stats (6-man)

Player Ret Yds Lg TD
Tyler Wilson, Jonesboro 2 97 72
Isaac Terrazas, Abbott 2 92 0
Reggie Williams, Methodist Home 3 65 34
Corey Townley, Walnut Springs 3 51 18
John Fomba, Methodist Home 4 47 20
Kadyn Johnson, Abbott 2 43 0
Ian Shoaf, Jonesboro 1 27 27 0
Albree Sharp, Live Oak 4 18

