StatsPlus football 2019: Interception stats

Player Int Yds Lg TD
Brandon Coker, Wortham 2 10
Ethan Fuentes, Reicher 2
TJ Ferch, Clifton 2
Ara Rauls, La Vega 2
Mason Brandenberger, Clifton 1 40 40
Zane Grimm, Lorena 1 23 23
Blake Moncus, Bosqueville 1 11 11
Larson Hoffmeyer, Bosqueville 1 11 11
Dauvo McDonald, Bosqueville 1 10 10
Dillion Lundy, Mart 1 10 10
Gage Gordon, West 1 5 5
Perrish Cox III, Connally 1
Marcus Long, Connally 1
Hunter Sembera, West 1
Gerrard London, Midway 1
Za'Carius Murray, Midway 1
Drew Satterwhite, Teague 1
Juan Bernal, Teague 1
Tyler Pierce, Hubbard 1
Joseph Green, Hubbard 1
Cooper Martin, Hubbard 1
Da'Marion Medlock, Mart 1
Kei'Shawn Clater, Mart 1
Marcus Willis, La Vega 1
RaeShawn Roberts, La Vega 1
Jack Driver, Axtell 1
Aevyn Sarinana, Gatesville 1
Carson Brizendine, Gatesville 1
Tyler Godfrey, Gatesville 1

