StatsPlus football 2019: Interception stats (6-man)

Player Int Yds Lg TD
Timmy Skains, Parkview 6 149
Dremon Bible, Methodist Home 2 127 1
Justin Curbow, Kopperl 2 12
Sean Hernandez, Jonesboro 2 5 5 0
Austin Burch, Vanguard 1 58 58 1
Broc Moore, Kopperl 1 50 50
Gaines Orweiler, Parkview 1 40 40
Dakota Mynarcik, Bynum 1 31 31
Landon Soderstrom, Methodist Home 1 7 7
Kevin Fangman, Walnut Springs 1 1 1 0
Karsyn Johnson, Abbott 1 0
Isaac Terrazas, Abbott 1
Kadyn Johnson, Abbott 1
Manuel Muniz, Morgan 1
Ivan Alvarez, Morgan 1
Brandon Nemelka, Jonesboro 1
Ian Shoaf, Jonesboro 1

