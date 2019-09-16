StatsPlus football 2019: Defense stats (6-man)

Player Tac Sac Rec
Reggie Williams, Methodist Home 40 2 0
John Fomba, Methodist Home 36 0 0
Corey Townley, Walnut Springs 33 0 0
Markham Dossett, Vanguard 31 0 0
Camray Sanders, Methodist Home 26 0 0
Timmy Skains, Parkview 23 0 0
Josiah Noble, Parkview 23 2 0
Wade Foote, Jonesboro 23 0 1
Sean Hernandez, Jonesboro 20 0 0
Justin Curbow, Kopperl 20 1 0
Dakota Cathey, Kopperl 19 2 0
Ivan Alvarez, Morgan 18 0 0
Brandon Nemelka, Jonesboro 17 0 0
CJ Lanehart, Parkview 17 0 0
Andrew Zamora, Walnut Springs 17 0 0
Ty Green, Jonesboro 16 0 0
Dathen Daveport, Morgan 16 0 2
Jax Miller, Abbott 16 0 0
Travis Bass, Oglesby 15 5 1
Oscar Padilla, Vanguard 15 0 0
Marlow Welch, Vanguard 15 0 0
Ian Shoaf, Jonesboro 15 0 0
Kade Klaus, Abbott 14 0 0
Isaac Terrazas, Abbott 12.5 0 0
Eli Herman, Live Oak 11 0 0
Luke Howton, Live Oak 9 0 1
Jonathan Buras, Live Oak 9 0 1
Kadyn Johnson, Abbott 9 0 0
Dremon Bible, Methodist Home 8
Derik Davenport, Morgan 8 0 0
Gerardo Monroy, Morgan 8 0 0
Eddie Anness, Morgan 8 0 0
Adrian Vera-Rico, Morgan 8 0 0
William Bailey, Live Oak 7 0 0
Karsyn Johnson, Abbott 7 0 0
Bradly Warren, Oglesby 6 0 0

About StatsPlus

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Stats should be faxed to (254) 756-7803. Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

