|TCAF 6-MAN DIST. I
|District
|Overall
|Teams
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Methodist Children’s Home
|2
|2
|Parkview Christian
|1
|3
|Granbury Cornerstone
|1
|3
|Last week’s results: Gholson 59, Parkview Christian 14; Live Oak 38, Methodist Children’s Home 36; Weatherford Christian 54, Granbury Cornerstone 6
|Thursday’s game: Methodist Children’s Home vs. Vanguard (at Parkview)
|Friday’s game: Watauga Harvest at Parkview Christian
Scores, Standings
Statistics
11-man: Passing • Rushing • Receiving • Defense • INT • Kickoff return • Punt return
6-man: Passing • Rushing • Receiving • Defense • INT • Kickoff return
About StatsPlus
StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.
The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Stats should be faxed to (254) 756-7803. Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.
Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact krista.pirtle@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.
