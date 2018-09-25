TCAF 6-MAN DIST. I
District Overall
Teams W L W L
Methodist Children’s Home 2 2
Parkview Christian 1 3
Granbury Cornerstone 1 3
Last week’s results: Gholson 59, Parkview Christian 14; Live Oak 38, Methodist Children’s Home 36; Weatherford Christian 54, Granbury Cornerstone 6
Thursday’s game: Methodist Children’s Home vs. Vanguard (at Parkview)
Friday’s game: Watauga Harvest at Parkview Christian

Scores, Standings

Statistics

11-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff returnPunt return

6-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff return

About StatsPlus

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Stats should be faxed to (254) 756-7803. Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact krista.pirtle@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.