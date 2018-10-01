TAPPS DISTRICT 3-III
District Overall
Texas School for the Deaf 3 2
Schertz John Paul II 2 2
Reicher 2 3
Boerne Geneva 2 3
San Marcos Academy 1 3
Last week’s results: Reicher 37, Arlington Grace Prep 35; SA St. Gerard 14, San Marcos Academy 6; Austin Brentwood Christian 45, Schertz John Paul II 0; Maryland School for the Deaf 27, Texas School for the Deaf 20; Boerne Geneva 61, SA Christian 49
Friday’s games: Tyler T.K. Gorman at Reicher; San Marcos Academy at Hallettsville Sacred Heart; Schertz John Paul II at Corpus Christi John Paul II; Boerne Geneva at Shiner St. Paul

