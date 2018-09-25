TAPPS 6-MAN 2-II
District Overall
Teams W L W L
Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 4 0
Bulverde Bracken 3 0
New Braunfels Christian 3 1
Victoria Faith 3 1
Live Oak 1 3
Temple Holy Trinity 1 3
Last week’s results: Live Oak 38, Methodist Children’s Home 36; Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 34, Medina 20; New Braunfels Christian 49, Austin Harmony 0; Bryan Allen Academy 55, Temple Holy Trinity 25; Baytown Christian 52, Victoria Faith 0
Friday’s games: Abbott at Live Oak; Marble Falls Faith at Bulverde Bracken; Leakey at Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills; Jonesboro at Temple Holy Trinity (7 p.m.); Victoria Faith at Sugar Land Logos Prep (7 p.m.)
Saturday’s game: New Braunfels Christian at SA Castle Hills (6 p.m.)

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Stats should be faxed to (254) 756-7803. Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact krista.pirtle@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.