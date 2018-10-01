TAPPS 6-MAN 2-I
District Overall
Vanguard 3 1
Austin Veritas 3 2
Round Rock Concordia 3 2
Round Rock Christian 1 2
Austin Hill Country 1 3
Marble Falls Faith 1 4
Last week’s results: Vanguard 54, Methodist Children's Home 45; Coolidge 56, Austin Veritas 0; Austin Hill Country 60, San Marcos Hill Country 53; Bulverde Bracken 55, Marble Falls Faith 0; Giddings State School 59, Round Rock Concordia 14
Friday’s games: Austin Hill Country at Spring Branch Living Rock
Saturday's game: Round Rock Christian at Buckholts (7 p.m.)

