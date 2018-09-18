StatsPlus football 2018: Rushing stats (6-man)

Player Att Yds TD Lg
Seth Schilling, Walnut Springs 46 388 7 50
Pierce Snokhous, Vanguard 33 306 4
DJ Hightower, Abbott 21 287 6 65
Michael Crawford, Morgan 30 228 4 39
Dakota Mynarcik, Bynum 18 187 4 70
Carter Klepper, Vanguard 22 182 4
Reggie Williams, Methodist Home 26 180 0 21
Solomon Harvey, Methodist Home 22 139 2 54
Brandon McIntyre, Morgan 15 122 2 39
Josiah Noble, Parkview 15 107 0 40
Derik Davenport, Morgan 13 96 3 30
Cruz Chavez, Walnut Springs 15 88 2 19
Dathan Dorsett, Methodist Home 10 83 2 48
Javion McKnight, Methodist Home 3 59 1 60
Dremon Bible, Methodist Home 1 16 1 16

Scores, Standings

Statistics

11-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff returnPunt return

6-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff return

About StatsPlus

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Stats should be faxed to (254) 756-7803. Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact krista.pirtle@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

