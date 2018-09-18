StatsPlus football 2018: Rushing stats (6-man)
|Player
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|Lg
|Seth Schilling, Walnut Springs
|46
|388
|7
|50
|Pierce Snokhous, Vanguard
|33
|306
|4
|DJ Hightower, Abbott
|21
|287
|6
|65
|Michael Crawford, Morgan
|30
|228
|4
|39
|Dakota Mynarcik, Bynum
|18
|187
|4
|70
|Carter Klepper, Vanguard
|22
|182
|4
|Reggie Williams, Methodist Home
|26
|180
|0
|21
|Solomon Harvey, Methodist Home
|22
|139
|2
|54
|Brandon McIntyre, Morgan
|15
|122
|2
|39
|Josiah Noble, Parkview
|15
|107
|0
|40
|Derik Davenport, Morgan
|13
|96
|3
|30
|Cruz Chavez, Walnut Springs
|15
|88
|2
|19
|Dathan Dorsett, Methodist Home
|10
|83
|2
|48
|Javion McKnight, Methodist Home
|3
|59
|1
|60
|Dremon Bible, Methodist Home
|1
|16
|1
|16