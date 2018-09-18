StatsPlus football 2018: Passing stats (6-man)
|Player
|Comp
|Att
|Yds
|Int
|TD
|Luke Wilson, Vanguard
|50
|107
|802
|3
|11
|Ian Guerrero, Parkview
|38
|72
|756
|1
|15
|Solomon Harvey, Methodist Home
|39
|65
|645
|4
|14
|Seth Schilling, Walnut Springs
|9
|26
|223
|0
|2
|Justin Curbow, Kopperl
|13
|21
|143
|1
|1
|Nathan Castro, Bynum
|5
|8
|121
|0
|1
|Vance Trotter, Walnut Springs
|9
|17
|107
|1
|1
|Sam Tilley, Morgan
|3
|11
|53
|1
|2
|Derik Davenport, Morgan
|2
|9
|46
|2
|1
|Dathan Dorsett, Methodist Home
|1
|1
|26
|0
|1