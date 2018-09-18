StatsPlus football 2018: Passing stats (6-man)

Player Comp Att Yds Int TD
Luke Wilson, Vanguard 50 107 802 3 11
Ian Guerrero, Parkview 38 72 756 1 15
Solomon Harvey, Methodist Home 39 65 645 4 14
Seth Schilling, Walnut Springs 9 26 223 0 2
Justin Curbow, Kopperl 13 21 143 1 1
Nathan Castro, Bynum 5 8 121 0 1
Vance Trotter, Walnut Springs 9 17 107 1 1
Sam Tilley, Morgan 3 11 53 1 2
Derik Davenport, Morgan 2 9 46 2 1
Dathan Dorsett, Methodist Home 1 1 26 0 1

Scores, Standings

Statistics

11-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff returnPunt return

6-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff return

About StatsPlus

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Stats should be faxed to (254) 756-7803. Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact krista.pirtle@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

Don't Miss...