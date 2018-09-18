StatsPlus football 2018: Interception stats
|Player
|Int
|Yds
|Lg
|TD
|Jacob Ybarra, Mart
|4
|131
|Seth Kasowski, Bremond
|2
|60
|Tyrek Horne, Mart
|2
|39
|Logan Wehmeyer, Mart
|2
|39
|Kavian Gaither, Connally
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tyler Lewis, Gatesville
|2
|Tanner Ledesma, McGregor
|2
|Trevione Berry, Belton
|1
|20
|20
|0
|Elijah Green, Mart
|1
|9
|Donta Stuart, La Vega
|1
|8
|8
|0
|Josh Hamilton, La Vega
|1
|5
|5
|0
|Rykenderia Paul, Bremond
|1
|5
|5
|Ben Primrose, West
|1
|4
|4
|0
|Quintaveon Mason, La Vega
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jason Stephens, Belton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kobe Young, Cameron Yoe
|1
|0
|Kadrian Hammond, Cam. Yoe
|1
|Marshal Koerth, McGregor
|1
|Gabe Koerth, McGregor
|1
|Michael Lella, McGregor
|1