StatsPlus football 2018: Interception stats

Player Int Yds Lg TD
Jacob Ybarra, Mart 4 131
Seth Kasowski, Bremond 2 60
Tyrek Horne, Mart 2 39
Logan Wehmeyer, Mart 2 39
Kavian Gaither, Connally 2 0 0 0
Tyler Lewis, Gatesville 2
Tanner Ledesma, McGregor 2
Trevione Berry, Belton 1 20 20 0
Elijah Green, Mart 1 9
Donta Stuart, La Vega 1 8 8 0
Josh Hamilton, La Vega 1 5 5 0
Rykenderia Paul, Bremond 1 5 5
Ben Primrose, West 1 4 4 0
Quintaveon Mason, La Vega 1 0 0 0
Jason Stephens, Belton 1 0 0 0
Kobe Young, Cameron Yoe 1 0
Kadrian Hammond, Cam. Yoe 1
Marshal Koerth, McGregor 1
Gabe Koerth, McGregor 1
Michael Lella, McGregor 1

About StatsPlus

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Stats should be faxed to (254) 756-7803. Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact krista.pirtle@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

