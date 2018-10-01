DISTRICT 12-6A
District Overall
Belton 3 0 4 1
Midway 3 0 3 1
Temple 2 0 4 0
Killeen 2 1 3 2
Copperas Cove 1 2 3 2
Ellison 1 2 1 4
Waco High 0 2 1 3
Shoemaker 0 2 0 4
Harker Heights 0 3 0 5
Last week’s results: Copperas Cove 56, Ellison 23; Midway 57, Waco High 7; Killeen 21, Harker Heights 0; Belton 42, Shoemaker 20
Thursday's game: Ellison at Harker Heights
Friday’s games: Killeen at Shoemaker; Belton at Temple; Waco High at Copperas Cove

Scores, Standings

About StatsPlus

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Stats should be faxed to (254) 756-7803. Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact krista.pirtle@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

