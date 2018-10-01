DISTRICT 5-5A DIV. II
District Overall
Burleson 3 0 5 0
Aledo 2 0 4 0
Cleburne 2 0 4 0
Burleson Centennial 2 1 4 1
Midlothian 2 1 4 1
Everman 1 2 1 4
University 0 2 1 3
Joshua 0 3 1 4
Arlington Seguin 0 3 0 5
Last week’s results: Burleson 44, Arlington Seguin 0; Cleburne 49, Joshua 27; Aledo 52, Everman 6; Burleson Centennial 24, Midlothian 7
Friday’s games: Joshua at University; Aledo at Midlothian; Arlington Seguin at Cleburne; Burleson Centennial at Burleson

