DISTRICT 12-1A-II
District Overall
Kopperl 3 2
Morgan 3 2
Bynum 2 3
Mount Calm 0 5
Last week’s results: Cranfills Gap 51, Bynum 40; Kopperl 24, Gustine 20; Morgan 79, Bluff Dale 34; Avalon 58, Mount Calm 0
Friday’s games: Iredell at Bynum; Kopperl at Gholson; Gorman at Morgan; McDade at Mount Calm

Scores, Standings

Statistics

11-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff returnPunt return

6-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff return

About StatsPlus

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Stats should be faxed to (254) 756-7803. Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact krista.pirtle@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

