DISTRICT 14-1A-II
District Overall
Calvert 4 0
McDade 2 2
Buckholts 1 4
Oglesby 0 5
Last week’s results: Temple Centex Home School 74, Oglesby 28; Calvert 46, Oakwood 35; Cedar Park Summit 46, Buckholts 0; Coolidge 56, McDade 0
Friday’s games: Prairie Lea at Oglesby; Coolidge at Calvert; McDade at Mount Calm
Saturday's game: Round Rock Christian at Buckholts (7 p.m.)

About StatsPlus

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Stats should be faxed to (254) 756-7803. Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact krista.pirtle@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

