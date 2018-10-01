DISTRICT 11-1A-II
District Overall
Iredell 4 0
Cranfills Gap 3 2
Walnut Springs 2 3
Three Way 0 4
Last week’s results: Cranfills Gap 51, Bynum 40; Iredell 72, Granbury North Central Texas Academy 8; Walnut Springs 68, Covington 34; Sidney 52, Three Way 31
Friday’s games: Cranfills Gap at Bluff Dale; Iredell at Bynum; Evant at Evant
Saturday's game: Lingleville at Walnut Springs (7 p.m.)

