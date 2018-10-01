DISTRICT 8-3A DIV. II
District Overall
Clifton 5 0
Hamilton 4 1
Rogers 4 1
Lexington 3 1
Florence 1 4
Last week’s results: Clifton 35, Godley 14; Hamilton 53, Goldthwaite 14; Rogers 24, Crawford 21; Johnson City 37, Florence 27; Lexington 42, Caldwell 27
Friday’s games: Clifton at Venus; Hamilton at Bremond; Rogers at Burton; Chilton at Florence; Shiner at Lexington

About StatsPlus

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Stats should be faxed to (254) 756-7803. Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact krista.pirtle@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

