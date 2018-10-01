DISTRICT 4-4A DIV. II
District Overall
Glen Rose 3 1
Hillsboro 3 2
Ferris 2 2
Godley 2 3
Venus 1 4
Last week’s results: Hillsboro 37, Eustace 7; Ferris 25, Mabank 17; Glen Rose 70, Decatur 28; Clifton 35, Godley 14; Nevada Community 48, Venus 6
Thursday's game: Canton at Godley
Friday’s games: Hillsboro at WillsPoint; Ferris at Caddo Mills; Glen Rose at Gatesville; Clifton at Venus

About StatsPlus

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Stats should be faxed to (254) 756-7803. Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact krista.pirtle@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

